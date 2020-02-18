Netflix’s most influential execs in 2020 range from a new marketing chief to a content VP now in charge of consumer products

- source
- Netflix is facing off in 2020 against legacy media and tech companies, including Disney and Apple – and soon AT&T, Comcast, and Quibi.
- Business Insider identified the 54 most influential executives within Netflix and their roles within the organization.
2020 will be a pivotal year for Netflix as it faces off against legacy media and tech companies, including Disney and Apple – and soon AT&T, Comcast, Quibi, and possibly ViacomCBS.
Within Netflix, more than four dozen leaders in key divisions like original film and creative production are digging their heels into the ground and reaffirming their grips as they prepare for an upcoming tug of war for dominance in global TV.
Business Insider identified the 54 most influential executives within Netflix and their roles within the organization, in a new interactive chart.
The chart includes well-known power players, like Reed Hastings, CEO; Ted Sarandos, chief content officer; and Greg Peters, chief product officer.
It also features rising stars like:
- Scott Stuber, who oversees original film and is forging new ties with Hollywood
- Jackie Lee-Joe, its new chief marketing officer who made a splash late last year with campaigns for movies like “The Irishman” and “6 Underground,” and recently inked a wide-ranging partnership with Samsung
- Rochelle King, vice president of creative production, which is one of Netflix’s top hiring priorities this year
- Amy Reinhard, vice president of content acquisitions, who is also overseeing Netflix’s closely watched consumer-products division.
