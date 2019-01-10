Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s documentary about the disastrous Fyre Festival that took over the internet

- source
- Netflix
- “Fyre Festival” was an epic, “exclusive” event organized by Ja Rule and a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur named Billy McFarland in 2016.
- But instead of the luxury island experience guests paid thousands of dollars for, “Fyre Festival” turned into a nightmare that was documented through social media.
- McFarland wound up pleading guilty to wire-fraud charges in 2018 and was sentenced to six years in prison.
- Now, Netflix has a new behind-the-scenes look at what went wrong.
- In a new documentary called “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” director Chris Smith gets “a first-hand look into disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.”
- The documentary arrives on Friday, January 18 to Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.
