Netflix unveils a new mobile-only plan for Malaysia – and it costs only RM17

The plan will allow users to watch in Standard definition, one screen at a time. The Business Times

Want to Netflix and chill but subscription prices are hurting your wallet?

Fret no more as Netflix is releasing a mobile-only plan for Malaysia – which comes after last year’s testing – and it will cost you a mere RM17 (US$4) a month.

Announced on Wednesday (Oct 23), the subscription will allow users to watch all of Netflix’s content – local and international – in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time. The subscription is available for both new and existing users.

This means Malaysians now have four plans to choose from, in addition to Basic, Standard and Premium.

The Basic plan – which costs almost double at RM33 a month – is also limited to SD and one screen at a time, but can be used on non-mobile devices.

The RM42 Standard plan allows users to view content in HD and on two screens at the same time, while the RM51 Premium plan lets users watch content in Ultra HD, and on up to four screens at the same time.

Malaysia is not the only country which has access to the cheap plan.

Forbes reported in July that India got a US$4 mobile-only plan as well. This came after Netflix’s dismal Q2 report – which saw a 50 per cent dip in the company’s projected paid subscriber growth.

According to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) 2018 Internet Users Survey, 78 per cent of Malaysia’s internet users stream and download entertainment.

Ajay Arora, Netflix’s director of product innovation, said in a statement that 88 per cent of Malaysians today own smartphones.

Netflix members in Malaysia also watch “twice as much content on their phones as the average member”, he said.

“The mobile plan is tailor-made to broaden access to Netflix in this truly mobile-first nation”, he added.

