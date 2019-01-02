Netflix warned ‘Bird Box’ fans not to hurt themselves doing a new meme challenge

caption “Bird Box.” source Netflix

Netflix warned “Bird Box” fans on Wednesday not to hurt themselves while doing a new meme challenge.

The “Bird Box Challenge” involves people blindfolding and filming themselves walking around outside.

Netflix said last week that more than 45 million accounts viewed “Bird Box.”

“Bird Box” has taken the internet by storm since it debuted on Netflix last month, so much so that Netflix is warning fans not to hurt themselves while performing a new meme challenge based on the movie.

The “Bird Box Challenge” involves people blindfolding and filming themselves walking around outside, in the same way that the characters in the movie must cover their eyes or risk being killed by mysterious creatures.

Netflix tweeted on Wednesday, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

Here’s some examples of people doing, or considering, the challenge, which includes parents blindfolding themselves and their kids while walking around the house or outside:

My sister talking bout let’s do a bird box challenge board up the car windows and try and drive to the store using the gps. ???? she tryna die #birdbox — ????Fay (@isaiditanddd) December 24, 2018

Yo this dude doing birdbox challenge w a louis scarf, stoopid stoopid pic.twitter.com/j7pK8q6Dcq — Denis (@d_ahmetasevic) December 28, 2018

This is it for the #birdbox challenge????????????????????

How "Beyoncé" giggled sent me???????????? pic.twitter.com/hmpWrHgUdy — Nakayenga. (@ontheQueenlevel) December 27, 2018

24 HOUR BIRD BOX CHALLENGE w/ trinity haha https://t.co/IAA9LH83we pic.twitter.com/WxU3BFvUar — Morgan Adams (@_morganadams_) December 30, 2018

Netflix said last week that “Bird Box” was viewed by more than 45 million accounts, the most viewed Netflix original movie in its first seven days. Netflix confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a “view” was counted when an account watched more than 70% of the movie’s running time, but, as Business Insider reported this week, Netflix’s lack of transparency regarding viewing statistics has caused controversy throughout Hollywood.

Still, the movie has become an internet sensation and has inspired countless memes, including the challenge. Netflix’s warning may backfire, as some Twitter users responded to the tweet by saying that they would now do the challenge, as seen below:

I- didn’t know this was a thing—- Im gonna go try it now! Thanks Netflix!! XD — Mallory K (@Maligator138) January 2, 2019

