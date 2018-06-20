Netflix is releasing 6 original romantic comedy movies this summer, as part of its plan to revive the declining genre

source Netflix

Netflix is on a rom-com streak right now.

In May, the teen romance Netflix original “The Kissing Booth” – which got poor reviews from critics but was well-watched nonetheless – made its debut. Last week, “Set It Up,” a movie critics love (and certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) compelled subscribers. All weekend, people praised Netflix for bringing back the romantic comedy, since it’s long been gone from movie theaters in favor of action movies and sequels.

Thankfully, Netflix has a slew of movies in the same vein as “The Kissing Booth” and “Set It Up” coming this summer -including another one starring “Set It Up” lead Glen Powell.

According to Netflix, more than 80 million subscribers have watched rom-coms on the service in the past year. And that’s nearly two-thirds of its global audience. Out of the Netflix subscribers who have watched “The Kissing Booth,” one in three viewers have already re-watched it.

Since the genre is proving to be successful for the streaming giant, it doesn’t look like it will go away any time soon.

Here’s 5 Netflix original romantic comedies coming to Netflix in the next couple months:

“Us And Them” — arrives June 22

source netflix

Netflix description: Two strangers meet on a train and form a bond that evolves over the years. After a separation, they reconnect and reflect on their love for each other.

Starring: Jing Boran, Zhou Dongyu, Zhuangzhuang Tian

“Like Father” — arrives August 3

source Netflix

Netflix description: A jilted, workaholic woman takes her honeymoon trip, anyway; except with her overachieving father.

Starring: Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, Seth Rogen

“The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” — arrives August 10

source StudioCanal/Netflix

Netflix description: A writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island in the aftermath of World War II.

Starring: Lily James, Glen Powell, Matthew Goode

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” — arrives August 17

source Netflix

Netflix description: A teenage girl’s secret love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her love life.

Starring: Lana Condor, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Noah Centineo, Israel Broussard, and John Corbett

“Sierra Burgess is a Loser” — arrives in September

caption There’s no images from the movie yet, but it stars Shannon Purser (Barb from ‘Stranger Things’). source Getty Images

Netflix description: In a case of mistaken identity, a geeky teen must team up with the popular girl in high school in order to win her crush.

Starring: Shannon Purser, Chrissy Metz, Kristine Froseth, Noah Centineo