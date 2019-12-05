Joe continues his murderous stalker ways with a new name and a new city in the first trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s ‘You’

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the first trailer for season two of the thriller series “You,” which stars Penn Badgley as an obsessed, murderous stalker named Joe Goldberg.
- The series first premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 and gained popularity after moving to Netflix and being released on the streaming service three months later.
- Season two picks up right after the season one finale, which revealed that Joe’s ex Candace, who was presumed to have been murdered by him, is alive and has “unfinished business.”
- “Love has taken me to some pretty dark places, but Los Angeles has got to be as dark as it gets,” Joe, who was last seen in New York after murdering his girlfriend Beck, says in the trailer as his character walks into a coffee shop and judges the people inside who are taking selfies, eating gluten-free muffins, and typing on laptops.
- “See, that’s the thing about LA – everyone is pretending to be something they’re not,” he continues, giving the barista the fake name Will for his order.
- Watch the video below. Season two will be released on Thursday, December 26 on Netflix.