6 things you probably didn’t know about the making of season 2 of Netflix’s ‘You’

caption Penn Badgley on season two, episode seven of “You.” source Netflix

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season two of Netflix‘s “You.”

The show returned in December with more plot twists and gruesome moments.

However, filming gory scenes wasn’t as scary as it looks on the series – and one cast member actually auditioned for a major role on season one.

“You’s” realistic fake blood is made of sugar, which gets messy for the actors, and a prosthetic body with real human hair applied to it was used for the horrific meat grinder scene.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix‘s “You” returned for season two in December, featuring even more twists and terrifying moments.

The show, which stars Penn Badgley as a murderer and stalker named Joe Goldberg, introduced new characters Love Quinn (played by “The Haunting of Hill House’s” Victoria Pedretti), her twin brother named Forty Quinn (James Scully), an investigative reporter named Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), and her almost-16-year-old sister, Elle (Jenna Ortega).

Season two’s storylines were also driven by the return of Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers), Joe’s ex who he incorrectly assumed was dead.

Here are six things you probably didn’t know about the making of “You’s” second season, from how the goriest scenes were filmed to one emotional moment that was improvised.

Badgley’s finger obviously didn’t get chopped off on episode two. Instead, they strapped a prosthetic arm onto the actor.

caption Penn Badgley wasn’t harmed during the making of “You” season two. source Netflix and @YouNetflix/Twitter

The show’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a behind-the-scenes photo revealing how they filmed the moment when Jasper (Steven W. Bailey) cut off Joe’s finger.

To make the scene look realistic, a fake arm was attached to Badgley while his real limb stayed at his side. When Jasper took out his blade and attacked Joe (who he believed to be the real Will Bettelheim), the actor cut off a finger from a prosthetic.

Pedretti, who portrays Love Quinn, actually auditioned for the role of Beck on season one.

caption Elizabeth Lail stars as Guinevere Beck and Victoria Pedretti stars as Love Quinn on “You.” source Netflix

“I auditioned for the first season, for Beck, and had a call-back with the producer,” Pedretti told Elle. “I didn’t get the job, but I’m glad I didn’t, because it meant that I was able to do ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and it meant that I was able to come back to play Love.”

The show’s fake blood is made of sugar.

caption The fake blood on “You” is made from sugar. source Netflix

Badgley revealed the detail during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” while discussing the season two, episode two’s horrifying meat grinder scene.

Considering that Joe is a murderer and claimed more victims during season two, Badgley and other cast members were covered in “sticky sugar red blood” quite often.

The show also uses a “blood machine” that “wasn’t squirting in the right way” at one point, according to Pedretti’s interview with O, the Oprah Magazine.

James Scully, who portrayed Forty Quinn, said that his costars made fun of his character’s name.

caption James Scully as Forty Quinn on “You.” source Netflix

“What a ridiculous name for a person to have,” Scully told Glamour during an interview.

“Anytime anybody said my name in a table read, [they] just chuckled,” he added. “What a ridiculous thing to name your child.”

Badgley tore up a prosthetic body with real human hair during the meat grinder scene from episode two.

caption A prosthetic body was used for a gory scene on season two of “You.” source Netflix

“There was a lot more that you didn’t see,” Badgley told TV Line.

“We had a life-sized, very authentic prosthetic body,” he explained. “It was a headless body that was extremely realistic to touch and sight. All of the body hair, each hair, was a real human hair that was applied individually.”

Badgley went on to say that the body, which had a removable arm, “was rigged so that it would bleed when you cut into it” and severing it “was nauseating.”

“Between every take, I was covered in sticky sugar red blood and countless human hairs that were not mine,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I don’t know whose they were, stuck to my forearms, so that was interesting.”

Badgley and Scully kind of improvised an emotional moment between their characters on episode eight.

caption Penn Badgley and James Scully on season two, episode eight of “You.” source Netflix

During the episode, Forty hired two guys to kidnap him and Joe and lock them in a hotel until they could complete a film script based on Beck’s book. While there, Forty slipped LSD into Joe’s drink, leading to a chaotic night.

Toward the end of the episode, Forty told Joe about being in love with his au pair as a child and becoming filled with “rage” when he discovered she was dating a college guy. Forty went on to say that he “blacked out” and killed her, which his parents covered up.

Joe then comforted a tearful Forty and hugged him while the pair sat on the floor.

“That was a version of that scene that Penn and I sort of created together,” Scully recalled during an interview with Glamour. “It’s not what was written in the script, but we talked a lot about the relationship between Forty and Joe, which at that point was a little more than a friendship, obviously.”

He added: “I think it’s a different kind of [love]. It was two, at least partially heterosexual men, being physically intimate with each other in a way that wasn’t sexual or violent. That was really important to me, and it was really important to Penn. And also, not for nothing, but having Penn Badgley hold you on the floor while you cry is a therapeutic experience that I feel like everyone could benefit from.”