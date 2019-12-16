Blood is on Joe’s hands in the new trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s ‘You’

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released a new trailer for season two of the thriller series “You,” which stars Penn Badgley as a murderous stalker named Joe Goldberg.
- “It’s hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind,” Badgley’s character says in the trailer, which appropriately set to a rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.”
- Joe is seen arriving in Los Angeles and romancing a new target, an aspiring chef named Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti).
- Joe also confronts his ex, Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers), stares at his blood-covered hands while in a tub, and overlooks a seemingly dead body in a glass room.
- Watch the trailer below. Season two hits Netflix on Friday, December 26.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.