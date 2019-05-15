‘Black Mirror’ season 5 is coming to Netflix this summer — here are all the details

caption Miley Cyrus in “Black Mirror” season five. source Netflix

Netflix released a trailer and new details about the upcoming fifth season of its hit sci-fi anthology series, “Black Mirror,” on Wednesday.

The new season comes to Netflix on June 5, and stars Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and more.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi anthology series is coming back next month.

The streaming giant released a trailer and new details for the fifth season of creator Charlie Brooker’s “Black Mirror” on Wednesday. It stars Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and more, and includes three new episodes.

The anticipated fifth season comes almost six months after Netflix dropped the “Black Mirror” interactive movie, “Bandersnatch,” which featured multiple endings and over a trillion unique story permutations.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” producer Annabel Jones said in December that “Black Mirror” season five was delayed because “Bandersnatch” took so long to make.

Below is everything we know about the fifth season of “Black Mirror”:

Season five comes to Netflix June 5.

This will be the third season that Netflix has released as an exclusive since it acquired the British series in 2015. It previously released seasons three in October 2016 and season four in December 2017.

Season five will include three new episodes.

Season five’s three episodes takes the series back to its roots. Seasons one and two, which originally aired on the UK’s Channel 4 network, included three and four episodes each. Seasons three and four each included six episodes.

Netflix calls the episodes, “Three new stories about the future we should have seen coming.”

The season stars Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace, and more.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus, “Avengers: Endgame” actor Anthony Mackie, and “BlacKkKlansman” star Topher Grace are among the actors starring in “Black Mirror” season five.

The rest of the cast includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman”), Damson Idris (“Snowfall”), Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”), Nicole Beharie (“42”), Pom Klementieff (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), Angourie Rice (“The Nice Guys”), Madison Davenport (“Sharp Objects”), and Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”).

Story details are unknown, but the trailer provides glimpses.

Story details for the three episodes are under wraps, but there are hints in the trailer. Miley Cyrus plays a pop star reminiscent of herself; Mackie’s character is struggling with his marriage; Angourie Rice plays a lonely teenage girl who befriends a robot; and one episode seems to feature a virtual-reality combat video game.