Netflix’s Mötley Crüe movie, ‘The Dirt,’ is being called a boring and ‘wonderfully bad’ music biopic in the vein of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Netflix’s new biopic about rock band Mötley Crüe is being torn apart by critics and has a 46% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Indiewire’s David Ehrlich compared it to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and said that it “could have been made about any one of a zillion other bands.”

Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com that the movie is something that the band wasn’t: boring.

It looks like Netflix has its own mediocre music biopic on its hands, at least according to movie critics.

Netflix’s “The Dirt,” a biopic about rock band Mötley Crüe, debuted on the streaming giant on Friday, and has been torn apart by critics. It has a 46% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s how Netflix describes the movie: “In this unflinching biopic based on Mötley Crüe’s best-selling book, four LA misfits navigate the monster highs and savage lows of music superstardom.”

Indiewire’s David Ehrlich called the movie “wonderfully bad” and compared it to last year’s blockbuster Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” “Bohemian Rhapsody” has a 61% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes but won four Oscars.

“For all the unique details of their story (and their sound), Queen’s big screen bow was so generic that it felt like Bryan Singer was trying to gaslight everyone into forgetting that ‘Walk Hard’ had already reduced this entire genre to a joke,” Ehrlich wrote. “And for all the legendary hedonism that defined their lives, Mötley Crüe’s movie feels like it could have been made about any one of a zillion other bands. Hell, it could even have been made about Queen!”

In his one-star review at RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico wrote that the movie is “something that Mötley Crüe never was – boring.”

“It offers nothing that the fans of the band won’t already know, won’t win over a single new one, and has absolutely nothing to recommend it in terms of filmmaking,” Tallerico wrote.