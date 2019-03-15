Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’ viewership was on the rise, but not enough to save it from being canceled

caption “One Day at a Time” was canceled by Netflix on Thursday source Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix canceled “One Day at a Time” on Thursday, tweeting, “not enough people watched to justify another season.”

Data provided to Business Insider from analytics company Jumpshot shows viewership for “One Day at a Time” was steadily rising over its three seasons.

But the show never reached 1 million viewers in the first week of release for a new season, and viewership was below other Netflix shows that have also been canceled, like “Jessica Jones.”

Netflix canceled “One Day at a Time” on Thursday, saying it was a “very difficult decision” not to renew the series for a fourth season on Twitter. The streaming giant said that “simply not enough people watched to justify another season.”

Data provided to Business Insider by analytics company Jumpshot backs that up.

The data shows viewership for “One Day at a Time” was steadily on the rise from season to season, but still not enough to save it from cancellation. Jumpshot estimated the first season gained 382,000 views in it first week of release; the second season was viewed 481,000 times; and the most recent third season had 647,000 views in its first week, up 34% from season two.

READ MORE: Netflix’s ‘The Punisher’ viewership is down 40%, but there’s a sliver of hope for fans of the Marvel show

Some other Netflix shows got more viewers but were still canceled.

“Jessica Jones,” which Netflix canceled last month, reached over 3 million views in the first week after season two was released last year, according to estimates by Jumpshot.

Unlike “One Day at a Time,” Netflix’s “Friends From College” declined in viewership in the first week of release from season one to season two. But the first season was viewed a little less than 1 million times in the first week (the second season dropped to 508,000 views), Jumpshot estimated. Netflix canceled the series last month, shortly after the second season debuted.

Netflix rarely releases official viewership numbers for its content, but when it does, it’s for mega hits like “Bird Box,” which it said was viewed by 45 million accounts in its first week in December, a record for a Netflix original film. It said its creepy thriller series, “You,” was viewed by 40 million households in the first month. And it said that its hit British series, “Bodyguard,” was viewed by 23 million households in the first month.

The chart below breaks down the numbers: