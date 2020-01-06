Netflix had a dismal night at the Golden Globes, but could still win big at the Oscars

caption “The Irishman” source Netflix

Netflix took home only one movie award during Sunday’s Golden Globes despite leading the nominations.

But its Oscar contenders this year, from “The Irishman” to “Marriage Story,” are too strong to count the streaming giant out of the race.

The Globes aren’t always an indicator of what will win at the Oscars, as the voting bodies are entirely different.

Netflix entered Sunday’s Golden Globes with a leading 34 nominations across the movie and TV categories (17 each). But by the end of the night, it only won one movie prize for best supporting actress for Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.” And its only TV trophy went to Olivia Colman for best actress in a drama series for “The Crown.”

But don’t count the streaming giant out of the Oscar race quite yet. Netflix’s contenders this year are too strong to do that and the Globes are not always a solid indicator of what will win during film’s biggest night next month.

caption “The Two Popes” source Netflix

Netflix’s “Roma” lost best picture last year to “Green Book” after the streamer reportedly spent up to $20 million on its campaign in an effort to strengthen its awards presence. But the movie still won three Oscars – best director (Alfonso Cuarón), cinematography, and foreign-language film – and suggested that the Oscars had warmed up to the idea of the industry-shaking Netflix being a legitimate competitor.

This year, Netflix’s Oscar prospects are stacked with multiple critically acclaimed films.

Netflix’s “Marriage Story” led the Globes with six nominations, followed by its Martin Scorsese-directed crime epic “The Irishman” with five. “The Two Popes” landed four nominations and “Dolemite Is My Name,” starring Eddie Murphy, earned two.

Oscar nominations are announced January 13 and these movies could be contenders in multiple categories, including best picture. Experts at the awards prediction website Gold Derby have “The Irishman” in the lead to win best picture and the fact that it’s a hit can’t hurt either; Netflix said last week that the movie was one of its most popular releases of 2019.

caption “Marriage Story” source Netflix

Furthermore, the Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists and completely separate from the Oscars voting body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

While movies can gain awards momentum from the Globes, it’s not a predictor of what could win at the Oscars, especially when it comes to best picture. Only five movies during the 2010s won best picture at the Globes and went on to win it at the Oscars.

No matter how the Oscars turn out, there’s no denying that Netflix has beefed up its movie slate in recent years to become a formidable player during Oscar season. Its attracted filmmakers like Cuarón and Scorsese and 2020 is no different. Movies from directors like David Fincher, Spike Lee, and Ron Howard are on its release schedule this year.