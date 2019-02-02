Netflix’s new ‘Celebrate the Oscars’ feature makes it easy to stream movies generating awards buzz — and past winners

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix has a new “Celebrate the Oscars” category featuring nominated films and past Academy Award winners.
- The 91st Academy Awards will air Feb. 24 and includes Netflix’s “Roma,” which led with 10 nominations and is the only film with no box office revenue.
- There’s currently over 70 films featured, and the category row will remain a permanent fixture on Netflix year-round.
With the Academy Awards a little over 3 weeks away, Netflix is rolling out a new feature called “Celebrate the Oscars”- a category row where you can happily binge over 70 films with the highest award cred, past and present.
The section currently includes 2019 nominees such as Netflix’s own “Roma” (up for best picture) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (best adapted screenplay) and former big time winners like “West Side Story” (1961) and “Silver Linings Playbook,” with some dating back to 1942.
Netflix plans on keeping the category permanently, a spokesperson confirmed with Business Insider, though the specific films included could change as Netflix’s catalogue does.
Here are some you can stream right now:
“Silence of the Lambs” (1991)
- source
- Orion Pictures/”Silence of the Lambs”
“Annie Hall” (1977)
- source
- United Artists
“Milk” (2008)
- source
- YouTube screenshot
“Black Panther” (2018)
- source
- Disney
“Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)
“Pulp Fiction” (1994)
- source
- Miramax
“The Graduate” (1967)
- source
- Screenshot
“Coco” (2017)
- source
- Disney/Pixar
“Mudbound” (2017)
- source
- Netflix
“Room” (2015)
- source
- A24
“Prelude to War” (1942)
- source
- Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
“Carol” (2015)
- source
- The Weinstein Company
“Dances with Wolves” (1990)
- source
- “Dances with Wolves”/Tig Productions
“As Good as it Gets” (1997)
- source
- Google Images
“Lion” (2016)
- source
- The Weinstein Company
Check out the full list of movies on Netflix.