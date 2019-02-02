Netflix’s new ‘Celebrate the Oscars’ feature makes it easy to stream movies generating awards buzz — and past winners

caption Netflix Original “Roma” source Netflix

Netflix has a new “Celebrate the Oscars” category featuring nominated films and past Academy Award winners.

The 91st Academy Awards will air Feb. 24 and includes Netflix’s “Roma,” which led with 10 nominations and is the only film with no box office revenue.

There’s currently over 70 films featured, and the category row will remain a permanent fixture on Netflix year-round.

With the Academy Awards a little over 3 weeks away, Netflix is rolling out a new feature called “Celebrate the Oscars”- a category row where you can happily binge over 70 films with the highest award cred, past and present.

The section currently includes 2019 nominees such as Netflix’s own “Roma” (up for best picture) and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (best adapted screenplay) and former big time winners like “West Side Story” (1961) and “Silver Linings Playbook,” with some dating back to 1942.

Netflix plans on keeping the category permanently, a spokesperson confirmed with Business Insider, though the specific films included could change as Netflix’s catalogue does.

Here are some you can stream right now:

“Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

source Orion Pictures/”Silence of the Lambs”

“Annie Hall” (1977)

source United Artists

“Milk” (2008)

source YouTube screenshot

“Black Panther” (2018)

source Disney

“Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

source Miramax

“The Graduate” (1967)

source Screenshot

“Coco” (2017)

source Disney/Pixar

“Mudbound” (2017)

source Netflix

“Room” (2015)

source A24

“Prelude to War” (1942)

source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

“Carol” (2015)

caption Rooney Mara (left) and Cate Blanchett in ‘Carol.’ source The Weinstein Company

“Dances with Wolves” (1990)

source “Dances with Wolves”/Tig Productions

“As Good as it Gets” (1997)

source Google Images

“Lion” (2016)

source The Weinstein Company

Check out the full list of movies on Netflix.