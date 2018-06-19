Netflix’s new romantic comedy ‘Set It Up’ has charmed audiences and critics, and has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

source Netflix

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, “Set It Up,” is one of its best original movies ever.

Critics and audiences are obsessed with it, and have been gushing over it since its release on Friday.

It stars Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs, and has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Set It Up” shows what a rom-com in 2018 looks like, and that Netflix is on track to bring them back for good.

Raunchy, progressive, and funny in a non-ironic way (looking at you, “A Christmas Prince“), Netflix’s new original movie, “Set It Up,” represents what a romantic comedy looks like in 2018, and includes a romantic (and relatable) scene involving a pizza. It became available Friday, June 15, and its praise from critics and audiences proves Netflix could be what saves the rom-com from obscurity.

“‘Set It Up’ is a classic rom-com brought to life by a pair of wonderfully well-matched stars who seem to revel in the genre,” Kate Erbland of IndieWire wrote in a review. “This is cinematic comfort food, the kind we’ve been starving for.” The movie currently has a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Set It Up,” set in New York City, begins when Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glenn Powell) – executive assistants who work long hours in the same building – meet. Their jobs consist of setting up meetings, ordering food, and other tasks to keep their bosses happy, though they each want a promotion. To make time for their personal lives and career goals, Harper and Charlie set their bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) up with each other. Through their jobs as assistants, Harper and Charlie use what they understand about their bosses personally to make them fall for each other. And it works, for a bit.

“Set It Up” follows every beat you expect a rom-com to. But in between the expected plot points are dirty jokes and absurd characters, including Pete Davidson’s Duncan, Charlie’s roommate who listens to Third Eye Blind while he hooks up with guys.

And critics aren’t the only ones obsessed with the movie. Like Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince,” which debuted in November 2017, subscribers instantly started sharing their thoughts on the movie on Twitter:

I cared more about the pizza in Set It Up than any of the dinosaurs in Jurassic World. — scott aa wilson (@scottaawilson) June 16, 2018

.@netflix is so cool with their original movies. I just watched their new rom-com movie, Set It Up. You know it's a good rom-com when you're yelling at your tv while eating a pint of ice cream pic.twitter.com/xhY63qiXF2 — Zari Tarazona (@SorryZari) June 15, 2018

yall netflix put out this movie called “Set It Up” and its the most wholesome and adorable rom com i’ve ever seen please watch it — scary witch bitch (@astrobalter) June 16, 2018

I would be perfectly happy if Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch became this generation’s Hanks/Ryan *this tweet brought to you by watching Set It Up for the second time this weekend pic.twitter.com/fi9Oi2b24v — Jean Bentley (@hijean) June 18, 2018