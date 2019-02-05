Netflix’s new hit show ‘Russian Doll’ started with a phone call from Amy Poehler 7 years ago

caption Natasha Lyonne in “Russian Doll” source Netflix

Netflix’s “Russian Doll” co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne told E! News that the concept for the series began with a phone call from Amy Poehler seven years ago.

“Any chance to get to mind meld with Amy is something I can’t even believe is an option in this life,” she said.

Lyonne added that the series had an all-women writers’ room, and that is feels like a four-hour movie more than a TV series.

Netflix’s latest hit series, “Russian Doll,” has been seven years in the making.

Star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne told E! News that the concept for the series, which debuted on the streaming giant on Friday and has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, began with a phone call from Amy Poehler.

“She called me up about seven years ago and she said, ‘Natasha, as long as I’ve known you, you’ve always been the oldest girl in the world,'” Lyonne said.

Lyonne said that Poehler wanted to create a series with her based on that concept.

“I was delighted and more than game,” Lyonne said. “And of course, any chance to get to mind meld with Amy is something I can’t even believe is an option in this life.” The show follows Lyonne’s character, Nadia, as she keeps dying and returning on her 36th birthday.

Lyonne called Poehler’s phone call seven years ago “validating.”

“The idea of getting a phone call like that from someone like her, it tells your negative, self-critical thoughts to maybe take it down for a couple of hours, because some good news has come in.”

Lyonne is no stranger to hit Netflix shows. She also stars in “Orange Is the New Black” as Nicky. That show is ending with the upcoming seventh season.

Lyonne also touched on what it was like wearing so many hats for the show (she starred in, produced, co-wrote the series, and directed an episode), and said the series has an all-women writers’ room.

“I think for this particular project it would not have made sense any other way,” Lyonne said. “It’s a story that is so personal to me that the architecture of it wouldn’t make sense to hand off. It was very lucky to put together this extraordinary writers’ room of all women, and the only directors on the show are myself, Leslye Headland the co-creator, and Jamie Babbit.”

Lyonne added that the series feels like a “four-hour film” more than a TV series “by virtue of its structure.”