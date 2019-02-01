Netflix renewed its hit British series ‘Sex Education’ for season 2, and shared details

source Netflix

Netflix’s latest hit British series “Sex Education” has been renewed for a second season.

The first season debuted in January to critical acclaim, and Netflix said that 40 million households were expected to watch it in the first month.

Netflix has renewed its hit British series, “Sex Education,” for a second season, set to start filming this spring in the UK. Season two will have eight episodes.

The series has gained critical acclaim since it debuted in January, and the first season has a 91% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. It’s also a hit with audiences. Netflix said during its most recent earnings report that the show was expected to be viewed by 40 million households in its first four weeks.

Netflix describes the series like this: “Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.”

It’s the latest British series to be a win for Netflix. The streaming giant has built a library of critically acclaimed and crowd-pleasing British shows by partnering with networks and production companies in the UK.

Those shows include”Bodyguard,” which won a Golden Globe last month for best actor in a drama series; “The End of the F—ing World,” which was also renewed for a second season last year; and “The Last Kingdom,” the third season of which debuted in November. These shows gain more of an audience once available on Netflix, and can pull in more subscribers for the company.

“Sex Education” is different, though, as it didn’t originate on a British TV network and is purely a Netflix original production, with a mostly international cast.

Netflix said Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison will reprise their roles in season 2.

Netflix will increase the amount of European shows it produces in 2019 by a third, The Telegraph reported in November. The move comes on the heels of the head of the UK’s broadcast regulator pushing British networks to create a streaming service to compete with Netflix, according to The Telegraph.