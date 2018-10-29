Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ cast revealed what disturbed them most about the show

source Netflix

The cast of Netflix’s hit horror series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” revealed what makes the show so disturbing in an interview with Spot.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen said the show is “grounded in reality.”

Kate Siegel said that the family dynamic is the “root fear.”

The cast of Netflix’s new hit horror series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” has said that they were seeing things and couldn’t sleep during filming. But what exactly makes it so disturbing?

In an interview with Spot, actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays the adult Luke, said that the show is “grounded in reality.”

“We are talking about ghosts and floating tall people and people with bent necks and all of these ghosts, but actually you swap that out for anything else traumatic as a child, and it kind of holds up,” Jackson-Cohen said. “What’s more terrifying is the state that this family is in and the dynamics and how these events have completely shattered and completely changed the course of every single sibling’s life.”

The cast also said that the family aspect of the series is what makes it even more terrifying.

“It keeps it real,” said Victoria Pedretti, who plays the adult Nell.

“That’s the root fear,” added Kate Siegel, who plays the adult Theo. “You don’t want to lose your family. And there’s a million ways you can put your family in danger. There are external things like ghosts or monsters like in ‘A Quiet Place’ and there are internal things like family dynamics in ‘Hereditary.’ Or there are both like ‘The Haunting of Hill House.'”

All 10 episodes of “The Haunting of Hill House” are currently streaming on Netflix.

