Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method’ got a big boost in popularity after its Golden Globes wins

Audience demand for Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” grew 73% the day after the Golden Globes on Sunday, according to research company Parrot Analytics.

The show won two awards: best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series.

The show was ranked “just below” Parrot’s top 100 streaming shows in the week leading up to the Globes.

Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" didn't have a huge audience before its big night at Sunday's Golden Globes, when it won the award for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy (Michael Douglas). But new data suggests the Globes piqued audience interest.

Parrot Analytics measures "demand expressions," its globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a "like" or comment on social media.

Parrot Analytics measures “demand expressions,” its globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Social-media reaction during the Globes suggested many had no idea the show existed. In the comedy category, it was up against last year’s winner, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; HBO’s “Barry”; NBC’s “The Good Place”; and Showtime’s “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey.

The show has a respectable 80% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, and an impressive 94% audience score, so those who have seen it like it.

“The formidable star power and talent of Douglas and Arkin elevate this single-camera comedy right out of the gate,” Lorraine Ali wrote for The Los Angeles Times. “As Sandy and Norm, they bring substance, depth and an understated sense of humor to a format that often relies on rote plots, one-liners and exaggerated characters.”

Time’s Judy Berman wrote, “The show isn’t a total bust. The stars lend real poignancy to each man’s plight, and to their testy friendship, but their performances can’t compensate for the lazy writing.”