Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method’ won 2 Golden Globes, but isn’t even in the top 100 US streaming shows

Netflix’s new series, “The Kominsky Method,” won two Golden Globes on Sunday, including best comedy series.

The show flew under the radar until the Globes, and data from Parrot Analytics suggests it’s not a major hit so far from an audience reach perspective.

But those who have seen it seem to like it, as besides its Globes wins, it has an 80% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, and a 94% audience score.

Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, won two Golden Globes on Sunday, despite flying mostly under the radar. Data from research company Parrot Analytics suggests that the show hasn’t been a major hit for Netflix from an audience reach perspective.

The new series, which debuted in November on the streaming giant, snagged three nominations and two wins at this year’s Golden Globes, including best comedy series and best actor in a comedy (Douglas).

But it didn’t have much buzz going into the award show. Parrot told Business Insider that the show was ranked “just below” its top 100 streaming shows in the US in the week leading up to the Globes (December 31 to January 6).

Parrot Analytics measures “demand expressions,” its globally standardized TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Parrot’s findings track with social-media reaction during the Golden Globes. After the show’s two wins, many Twitter users joked about how they had never heard of “The Kominsky Method.” In the comedy category, the show was up against last year’s winner, Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; HBO’s “Barry”; NBC’s “The Good Place”; and Showtime’s “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey.

Netflix describes the series like this: “Acting coach Sandy Kominsky and best friend Norman Newlander keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older.”

Critics have been positive about the show, but not blown away. It has an 80% Rotten Tomatoes critic score. Those who did like it praised the acting of Douglas and Arkin, two giants in the industry.

“Seeing these two Oscar-winning actors play off each other is like an acting workshop in itself,” Jana Monji wrote for RogerEbert.com.

Viewers who have seen it have been more enthusiastic than critics, and the show currently has a 94% audience score from over 100 user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.