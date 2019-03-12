Netflix’s ‘The Order’ pits werewolves against dark magic, and is its latest original show off to a hot start

caption “The Order” source Netflix

Netflix’s new original TV series, “The Order,” is off to a hot start with audiences.

The show follows a college student looking to avenge his mother’s death, who gets caught in a war of werewolves and dark magic.

Critics praised the show’s surprising humor, and said it’s a perfect show for fans of “Teen Wolf” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The series, which debuted on Netflix last week, follows a college student “out to avenge his mother’s death,” who “pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

“The Order” is ranked fifth on this week’s “binge report” from television-tracking app, TV Time, based on its 12 million global users. The “binge report” tracks the top 10 streaming shows on various services. It’s the only Netflix show on this week’s list aside from “The Umbrella Academy,” which premiered last month.

“The Order” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes critic score yet, but those who have reviewed it have given it positive reactions and praise the show’s surprising amount of humor.

“The Order is being marketed as a drama, and the initial trailer doesn’t even hint at the humor that makes the show stand out,” The Verge’s Samantha Nelson wrote.

Nelson added, “The show is filled with gags, playing with the concept of irresponsible college students who have the power to break the rules of physics.”

Refinery29 called it the “weirdo young adult supernatural drama you didn’t know you needed,” and a perfect show for fans of MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Watch the trailer below: