Netizens love the new Visit Malaysia 2020 logo, but are now hating on the new slogan

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

The slogan appears to be a combination of the phrases “Visit Malaysia 2020” and “Malaysia, Truly Asia”.
Facebook/Mohamadin Ketapi

After a disastrous first design that garnered widespread criticism, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled a new batik-inspired logo for Malaysia’s upcoming tourism year on Monday (July 22).

It featured a rhinoceros hornbill (Malaysia’s national bird), a hibiscus (Malaysia’s national flower), and the paku pakis, an edible wild fern used in local cooking.

In a Twitter post, the PM said the new logo was the work of 23-year-old graphic designer Alfred Phua Hong Fook, who beat out over 500 other entries in a competition held after the ministry decided to scrap the previous version.

Netizens have since affirmed that Phua’s logo is a marked improvement over the old one unveiled in January last year, which was designed for free by a staff member working in the tourism ministry.

Its stamp-inspired design featured an orangutan, proboscis monkey and turtle wearing sunglasses, and was heavily criticised by the public as “amateurish” and “embarrassing”.

The new logo (left) versus the old one (right).
Twitter/Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Twitter/Aven Fauzi

However, the new logo is still not exempt from ridicule, as people have since taken issue with its slogan, which reads: “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020”.

It appears to be a combination of the phrases “Visit Malaysia 2020” and “Malaysia, Truly Asia”.

The former refers to the tourism ministry’s septennial “Visit Malaysia” initiative, while the latter is the name of a long-standing tourism campaign.

A page on the tourism board’s website about the new logo also reads “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020”.

The odd mashup had many netizens scratching their heads, with many wishing the designer had simply stuck to one tagline.

Nevertheless, some netizens said it was at least better than previous slogan – “Travel. Enjoy. Respect.” – which was copied from the World Tourism Organization’s 2017 slogan for sustainable tourism.

Despite the objections, tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi maintained on Tuesday (July 23) that the new slogan was grammatically correct and here to stay.

“Those who really understand English will get what the slogan means,” Bernama quoted the minister as saying.

He also rubbished claims circulating on social media that the logo had been modified off an existing design on stock image site Shutterstock.

Photos of the Shutterstock design that the new logo had allegedly been copied from were circulating on social media since July 23.

“The designer is a first-class degree holder and has also received a graphic design award. There is no copy-paste issue,” Bernama quoted the minister as saying.

“I respect everyone’s opinion, but there’s no reason for us not to maintain this logo. The allegations are baseless and unwise,” he added.

Four airlines – AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air and Firefly – have since featured the logo on their aircraft livery, complete with controversial slogan.

The tourism minister added that the ministry was hoping for 34 more international airlines to feature the logo on their livery, Bernama said in a separate report.

Read also: