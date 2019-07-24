Netizens love the new Visit Malaysia 2020 logo, but are now hating on the new slogan

The slogan appears to be a combination of the phrases “Visit Malaysia 2020” and “Malaysia, Truly Asia”. Facebook/Mohamadin Ketapi

After a disastrous first design that garnered widespread criticism, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled a new batik-inspired logo for Malaysia’s upcoming tourism year on Monday (July 22).

It featured a rhinoceros hornbill (Malaysia’s national bird), a hibiscus (Malaysia’s national flower), and the paku pakis, an edible wild fern used in local cooking.

The launch of the logo is a significant way to usher the much-awaited Visit Malaysia Year 2020. We truly hope that we will witness more tourist arrivals, be they by air, land or sea. It is indeed with much pleasure I officially launch the #VisitMalaysia2020 campaign logo. pic.twitter.com/O2apMpwErn — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) July 22, 2019

In a Twitter post, the PM said the new logo was the work of 23-year-old graphic designer Alfred Phua Hong Fook, who beat out over 500 other entries in a competition held after the ministry decided to scrap the previous version.

A competition was organised to gather ideas from Malaysians for a suitable VM2020 campaign logo. The winning entry came from Mr. Alfred Phua Hong Fook, a graphic designer, chosen from hundreds of entries from all over Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/LrciKRcP31 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) July 22, 2019

Netizens have since affirmed that Phua’s logo is a marked improvement over the old one unveiled in January last year, which was designed for free by a staff member working in the tourism ministry.

Its stamp-inspired design featured an orangutan, proboscis monkey and turtle wearing sunglasses, and was heavily criticised by the public as “amateurish” and “embarrassing”.

The new logo (left) versus the old one (right). Twitter/Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Twitter/Aven Fauzi

However, the new logo is still not exempt from ridicule, as people have since taken issue with its slogan, which reads: “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020”.

It appears to be a combination of the phrases “Visit Malaysia 2020” and “Malaysia, Truly Asia”.

The former refers to the tourism ministry’s septennial “Visit Malaysia” initiative, while the latter is the name of a long-standing tourism campaign.

A page on the tourism board’s website about the new logo also reads “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020”.

The odd mashup had many netizens scratching their heads, with many wishing the designer had simply stuck to one tagline.

Just maintain the tagline “MALAYSIA TRULY ASIA”…. It is a well known brand worldwide…no need to change insensibly 😑😑 — Ramzdhan (@ramzdhanmasdar) July 22, 2019

YAB Tun, With all due respect, the tagline below the logo makes no sense whatsoever. Nor is it as catchy as Malaysia, Truly Asia. — Rozina Aziz (@Rozina_Aziz) July 23, 2019

I hope the original signature tune of : “Malaysia Truly Asia” will be retained… now that is evocative and unique…. malayyyyyysiaaa truly asiaaaaa…. l — Faruk Hoosain (@FarukHoosain) July 22, 2019

1. Visit truly Asia? 2. Visit Malaysia Truly Asia? 3. Visit Truly Asia Malaysia? Or none of the above? — Adam Fairuz (@AdmFairuz) July 22, 2019

Nevertheless, some netizens said it was at least better than previous slogan – “Travel. Enjoy. Respect.” – which was copied from the World Tourism Organization’s 2017 slogan for sustainable tourism.

Despite the objections, tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi maintained on Tuesday (July 23) that the new slogan was grammatically correct and here to stay.

“Those who really understand English will get what the slogan means,” Bernama quoted the minister as saying.

He also rubbished claims circulating on social media that the logo had been modified off an existing design on stock image site Shutterstock.

Photos of the Shutterstock design that the new logo had allegedly been copied from were circulating on social media since July 23.

Hmmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/6VRBGvOrYn — Azreel Azhar أبو هريرة (@bam_reel) July 23, 2019

1. First photo is widely distributed, claiming that Visit Malaysia 2020 logo is ‘plagiarized’ from stock images. 2. Take note that the logo is NOT the official logo as claimed. 3. The stock image is different from the official logo. 4. This is the actual logo rationale pic.twitter.com/Kmq1TwKpZ4 — Asrul Muzaffar (@asrulmm) July 23, 2019

“The designer is a first-class degree holder and has also received a graphic design award. There is no copy-paste issue,” Bernama quoted the minister as saying.

“I respect everyone’s opinion, but there’s no reason for us not to maintain this logo. The allegations are baseless and unwise,” he added.

Four airlines – AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air and Firefly – have since featured the logo on their aircraft livery, complete with controversial slogan.

THE LOGO SHOWCASE: Four aircrafts from different airlines are honoured to wear the Visit Truly Malaysia 2020 decals. Malaysia Airlines A330-223 9M-MTX @MAS Airasia A320-251N 9M-RAR @AirAsia Firefly ATR 72-500 9M-FYG @FireflyAirlines Malindo Air B737-9GP(ER) 9M-LNK @malindoair pic.twitter.com/F7OxIlZiRV — theplanespapanazzi🇲🇾 (@nazinajmi) July 23, 2019

The tourism minister added that the ministry was hoping for 34 more international airlines to feature the logo on their livery, Bernama said in a separate report.

