Netflix turned the Fyre Festival disaster into a horror series and the first trailer looks wild

Olivia Singh
Netflix will be releasing a limited series called

Netflix will be releasing a limited series called “The I-Land.”
Netflix

  • Netflix released the first trailer for a new limited series called “The I-Land,” which will be available to stream on Thursday, September 12.
  • Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer, and Kota Eberhardt star on the show.
  • The series looks inspired by the failed 2017 music event called Fyre Festival, with the trailer featuring bikini-clad women and people gathered at a concert.
  • However, the “immersive experience” switches from “captivating” to deadly as people get stuck on the island and struggle to survive.
  • One scene shows structures burning, while another shows a person screaming and looking at their bloody hand. Another shot shows people sitting behind monitors and watching the destruction take place.
  • Watch the trailer in the video below.
