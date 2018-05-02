Nets just launched its new Contactless CashCard and motorists will now be able to enjoy a seamless payment experience

Drivers of all types of vehicles will be able to benefit from Nets’ newest cashcard. The Straits Times

Nets has launched a new contactless card that is compatible with existing second-generation In-Vehicle Units (2GIU) as well as the new On-Board Unit (OBU) to be used in the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system when it rolls out next year.

In a statement, Nets said the new Contactless CashCard will allow motorists to tap and pay for car park charges and also be used to pay for ERP charges when inserted into 2GUIs.

Best of all, it can be used to chalk up reward points, do auto top-ups via a mobile app (to be made available in July) and also comes with free insurance benefits.

A look at what the new Contactless CashCard will look like. Nets

Mr Alvin Seck, head of Products & Business Development at Nets said: “The CashCard has been synonymous with car park and ERP charges since it was launched in 1996 and we want to ensure that motorists continue to enjoy a seamless and swift payment experience at all car parks”.

The release of the card comes a year before the scheduled release of the new ERP system, where all cars will have to be equipped with a new OBU.

The new OBU, which has yet to be determined, will not accept Nets chip-based CashCards for ERP and carpark payments.