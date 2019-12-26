A California EV startup unveiled a fully electric semi-truck called ‘TORQ’ to compete with Tesla and Hyundai

source Neuron EV

California-based automotive company Neuron EV has unveiled the TORQ, a fully electric semi-truck.

TORQ was designed to abolish greenhouse gas emissions and usher in an industry of cleaner commercial transportation, according to the automaker.

The announcement of TORQ comes as automakers like Hyundai and Tesla are releasing their own electric semi-trucks.

The truck can now be reserved on Neuron EV’s website.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Automotive company Neuron EV has announced the TORQ, its first fully-electric semi-truck.

The unveiling comes at a time in which more automakers have been diving into the idea and production of fully-electric semi-trucks. A few months ago, Hyundai unveiled a semi-truck concept that runs on hydrogen. And next year, Tesla plans to begin its production of the Semi.

While Neuron EV may not be as big of a name as Hyundai and Tesla, the California-based startup is still contributing to the new electric semi-truck revolution.

“The Neuron EV TORQ is a monumental leap forward in transitioning semi-trucks into the electric vehicle age,” the automaker wrote in a statement.

Neuron EV claims it “sets new standards in clean energy vehicles” by designing TORQ to abolish greenhouse gas emissions and usher in an industry of cleaner commercial transportation. The automaker also claims TORQ’s battery electric propulsion system, created in-house, meets the “needs” of a non-electric semi-truck without the damaging environmental effects.

TORQ can now be reserved, but pricing and dates have not been announced yet.

Keep scrolling to see the TORQ:

Parts of the body can be detached and attached, making it easier to expand the cargo hold and “functionality,” according to its maker.

source Neuron EV

The body has also been optimized for an “aerodynamic profile.”

source Neuron EV

There’s a sleeper cabin with a shell for more silence. It also comes with surround sound system, storage space, internet, and a “plush” bed.

source Neuron EV

There’s a wireless camera which provides a 360-degree view that’s sent to the driver’s screen, therefore increasing the driver’s awareness of the TORQ’s position.

source Neuron EV

The driver’s seat is in the center, allowing for a more “engaging” drive and increased visibility and handling.

source Neuron EV

The automaker claims TORQ requires less maintenance because the durable electric motors have less moving parts than internal combustion engines and are easier to replace.

source Neuron EV

Neuron is also planning a Renewable Energy Plaza — shortened to REP — where drivers can receive maintenance and battery exchange assistance, as well as charge their vehicles. There will also be a center for entertainment, food, and beverages.

source Neuron EV

“The Neuron EV TORQ is the ultimate realization of Neuron’s philosophy of simplicity and functionality,” the automaker wrote in a statement. “They’re easy to use, universally relevant, and upgradeable to the latest technology for efficient waste reduction and versatility optimization.”

source Neuron EV

The interface can be linked to any personal device, allowing for full operational control while in use. This eliminates any “clutter” on the dashboard.

source Neuron EV

The semi-truck was also built with the possibility for future self-driving capabilities.