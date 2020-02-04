Nevada won’t use the same app in its Democratic caucus that caused problems in Iowa

caption Supporters of Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Sanders wait at their caucus site in Des Moines source Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The same app that is at the center of Iowa’s messy Monday night caucus will not be used in the Nevada caucus.

The Nevada State Democratic Party Chair made the announcment shortly after CNN reported that the state had planned on using the app.

The software, developed by a relatively unknown company called Shadow, was supposed to make the caucus easier.

Nevada’s caucus is scheduled to take place on February 22.

The North Dakota Democratic Party also said it had no plans to use the app for its caucus.

The same app that caused some of the problems during Monday night’s Iowa caucus will not be used in the February 22 Democratic Party Caucus in Nevada, the Nevada Democratic Party said in a statement.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy said in a statement. “We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

Sources familiar with the app, created by a relatively unknown company called “Shadow,” had told CNN that the Nevada Democratic Party planned to use the app in its caucus, which scheduled to take place in just over two weeks. The party did not say in its statement Tuesday whether it had ever actually planned to use the software.

According to a HuffPost report, the Iowa Democratic Party paid over $60,000 to Shadow, a tech company owned by a digital non-profit called Acronym. As Business Insider’s Aaron Holmes noted, an archived version of Acronym’s website from July 2019 states it “launched” Shadow in 2019, though the current version of the page now says only that Acronym “invested” in the company.

NBC News found that the app was recording data correctly but only sending out partial data, a problem deemed a “coding error” by the Iowa Democratic Party.

“We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately,” the IDP said on Tuesday.

The IDP also said the issue with the results was simply a “reporting” issue, adding that software had not been hacked.

Acronym has attempted to distance itself from Shadow amid Monday night’s messy first event of the 2020 election, according to CNN. The Texas Democratic Party also told CNN it had a relationship with Shadow, but used the company only for its service to reach voters via text message.

Multiple precincts in the state said they had issues using the app to report results. Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told CNN tests of the app last week had not gone smoothly, so the IDP had advised any precincts with issues using the app Monday to call in the results.

The app was supposed to help streamline the process by reducing the number of phone calls to report caucus results from the state’s more than 1,700 precincts.

Tyler Hogan, party affairs director for the North Dakota Democratic Party, told Business Insider the state had no plans to use the Shadow app as part of its caucus, which is scheduled for March 10. Hogan added the North Dakota caucus is different in format from the ones in Iowa and Nevada and uses a secret ballot more typical of a state primary.

This post has been updated to reflect the statement from the Nevada State Democratic Party Chair.

