THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Never Been Kissed’

"Never Been Kissed" came out in 1999.

The romantic comedy “Never Been Kissed” was released in 1999.

The film starred Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Leelee Sobieski, and many other memorable performers.

Twenty years later, the cast of the film has gone on to achieve success in film, television, and business.

Twenty years ago, the romantic comedy “Never Been Kissed” was released. The film was about 25-year-old writer Josie Geller who goes undercover as a high school student. While trying to infiltrate the cool kids’ clique, she battles insecurities which are leftover from her own high school experience. Having never had a relationship before, she hits a snag when she falls for her English teacher, Sam Coulson.

From the supporting roles to the film’s leads, the cast of “Never Been Kissed” has achieved much success in the last 20 years.

Drew Barrymore served as a producer on the film in addition to starring as its lead, Josie Geller.

Drew Barrymore as Josie Geller.

Prior to her work on “Never Been Kissed,” Barrymore was an established star in Hollywood.

Coming from a family of actors on her father’s side, she began her career as a child, appearing in films like “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Firestarter,” and “Irreconcilable Differences.” She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in “Irreconcilable Differences” at just 9 years old.

She continued to act throughout her adolescence into adulthood, starring in films such as “Guncrazy,” “Boys on the Side,” “Scream,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Ever After,” and more.

She launched her own production company in 1995 called Flower Films with producer Nancy Juvonen, and “Never Been Kissed” was one of the company’s first productions.

Following “Never Been Kissed,” Drew Barrymore continued to act, produce, and pursue other business ventures.

Barrymore is currently starring on "Santa Clarita Diet."

After playing Josie Geller, Barrymore went on to star in the “Charlie’s Angels” movies alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Lui. Her production company, Flower Films, also produced the movies.

Throughout the 2000s, Drew Barrymore starred in a slew of romantic comedies (“Duplex,” “50 First Dates,” “Fever Pitch,” “Music and Lyrics,” “He’s Just Not That Into You,” “Going the Distance”) as well as a wide variety of more serious films (“Donnie Darko,” “Riding in Cars with Boys,” “Lucky You”).

In 2009 she made her directorial debut with the comedy/drama film “Whip It” and starred in the HBO film “Grey Gardens,” a role which won her a Golden Globe and earned her an Emmy nomination.

While continuing to act, Drew Barrymore also grew her career in other ways. She produced movies with Flower Films, served as a spokeswoman and co-creative director for CoverGirl, and launched her own beauty line, Flower Beauty.

She began playing real estate agent and zombie Sheila Hammond in Netflix’s 2017 show “Santa Clarita Diet,” and many acknowledged her comeback as an actress.

The series has been renewed and its third season is set to launch in 2019.

David Arquette starred as Josie’s brother, Rob Geller.

David Arquette as Rob Geller.

Before appearing in “Never Been Kissed,” audiences knew David Arquette from his guest appearances on shows like “Friends,” “Blossom,” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as well as his memorable role as the goofy deputy Dewey in the “Scream” films.

In 1999 he also made headlines when he married “Friends” superstar Courteney Cox.

David Arquette went on to launch his own production company, continue to act, and begin a career in wrestling.

Arquette is getting back into wrestling.

After the release of “Never Been Kissed,” Arquette and his then-wife, Courteney Cox, launched Coquette Productions, a company which would go on to produce such projects as “Cougar Town,” “Just Before I Go,” and “Dirt.”

David Arquette continued to act, appearing in films like “See Spot Run,” “Eight Legged Freaks,” and “Scream 4.” He was also featured on television series such as the animated show “Pelswick,” ABC’s “In Case of Emergency,” and the cult favorite “Pushing Daisies.”

In 2000, David Arquette filmed the World Championship Wrestling movie “Ready to Rumble” and in April of that year, he became the WCW World Champion. Despite his foray into wrestling being a promotional stunt for the film, Arquette announced his return to wrestling in 2018.

Michael Vartan played Josie’s attractive English teacher, Sam Coulson.

Michael Vartan as Sam Coulson.

Before he starred alongside Drew Barrymore in “Never Been Kissed,” French-American actor Michael Vartan had appeared in a handful of European films such as “Fiorile.” He also played one of Monica’s love interests, Tim Burke, on an episode of “Friends.” He had appeared in guest roles in films like “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar” and “The Pallbearer.”

After “Never Been Kissed,” Vartan continued to appear in films and made his mark on television.

Vartan was most recently on "God Friended Me."

In the early 2000s, Michael Vartan joined the casts of the films “One Hour Photo,” “Monster-in-Law,” and “Jolene.” He also earned guest arcs on television shows like “Ally McBeal” and “The Mists of Avalon.”

However, he is most well known for his role of Michael Vaughn on the 2000s show “Alias.” He worked on the series for five years between 2001-2006 and dated his co-star, Jennifer Garner in 2004.

Since his days on “Alias,” Vartan appeared on the shows “Big Shots,” “Hawthorne,” and “Bates Motel.”

He most recently appeared on the CBS show “God Friended Me.”

Leelee Sobieski was a well-known teen actress when she was cast alongside Drew Barrymore in “Never Been Kissed.”

Leelee Sobieski as Aldys.

Before she played Aldys, Sobieski had made a name for herself as a talented teenage actress. She’d appeared in such films as “Deep Impact,” “Jungle 2 Jungle,” and “A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries,” as well as the TV show “Charlie Grace.”

Despite having continued success in acting after “Never Been Kissed,” Leelee Sobieski retired from acting in 2012.

Sobieski doesn't act anymore.

After playing the lovable character Aldys on “Never Been Kissed,” Sobieski continued to have success in acting, earning Golden Globe nominations for her roles in the TV movies “Joan of Arc” and “Uprising.”

She continued to act in various films (“Eyes Wide Shut,” “Joy Ride,” “Glass House”) and mini-series (“Dangerous Liaisons,” “Hercules.”) She married fashion designer Adam Kimmel in 2010.

In an interview with Vogue in 2012, Sobieski suggested that she might be ready to leave acting behind due to the over-sexualization of roles in Hollywood. She said, “Ninety percent of acting roles involve so much sexual stuff with other people, and I don’t want to do that.”

After she played Jennifer Perry on the show “NYC 22” in 2012, she virtually retired from acting, only earning a couple of film credits since then.

In 2016 she told Us Weekly at a rare red carpet appearance, “I don’t do movie stuff anymore… I am totally an outsider! I … am just a mom and an outsider.”

Leelee Sobieski has two children and remains focused on her family.

Before she played Anita in “Never Been Kissed,” Molly Shannon was most well-known for “Saturday Night Live.”

Molly Shannon as Anita.

Molly Shannon earned her big break in acting when she became a cast member for the infamous live sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” in 1995. Prior to SNL, she had appeared on “In Living Color” as well the TV shows “Twin Peaks,” “Ellen,” and “Sister, Sister.”

After SNL launched her into a household name, she appeared in an episode of “Seinfeld” as the co-worker who annoyed Elaine and also guest-starred as the neighbor, Val, in “Will & Grace.” She would later reprise this role on “Will & Grace” during the 2018 reboot.

She also appeared in the films “A Night at the Roxbury” and “Analyze This.”

After “Never Been Kissed,” Shannon continued to make audiences laugh in comedy films and television shows.

Shannon will appear in "Sextuplets."

Just after “Never Been Kissed,” Shannon’s movie “Superstar” was released. In it, she played her iconic SNL character, Mary Katherine Gallagher, a Catholic schoolgirl who dreams of stardom.

She appeared in the 2000 live-action movie “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and left SNL in 2001.

After leaving SNL, Molly Shannon was in movies like “My Boss’s Daughter,” “Osmosis Jones,” “Marie Antoinette,” “Evan Almighty,” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” She can also be heard doing voice work in the “Hotel Transylvania” movies.

She expanded her television resume by starring in the FOX series “Cracking Up,” ABC’s “Pushing Daisies,” the hit show “Glee,” and HBO’s “Enlightened,” which earned her an Emmy nomination.

In 2015, Molly Shannon starred in the film “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.” In 2016, she co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker on the HBO series “Divorce” and starred in the drama “Other People.”

She is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy “Sextuplets,” which is currently in post-production.

Jeremy Jordan played high school heartthrob Guy Perkins.

Jeremy Jordan as Guy Perkins.

Before he appeared as the popular hunk, Guy, in “Never Been Kissed,” Jeremy Jordan was a pop artist. He released a pop album titled “Try My Love” in 1993, resulting in his only two hit songs, “The Right Kind of Love” and “Wanna Girl,” which would peak at #14 and #28, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

After his music career, he transitioned into acting, appearing in the films “Leaving Las Vegas,” “Twisted Desire,” “Julian Po,” “Nowhere,” “Falling Sky,” and “Bio-Dome.”

After “Never Been Kissed,” Jeremy Jordan appeared in only a couple of films.

Jordan is a musician.

Following “Never Been Kissed,” Jordan’s acting credits were limited. He had roles in the films “The Absent,” “Sin Verite,” and the TV mini-series “Storm of the Century.”

In 2013, he released another album titled “Where Do We Go From Here.”

John C. Reilly was an established actor when he played Josie’s editor Gus.

John C. Reilly as Gus.

Although Reilly is mostly known for his legendary comedic performances, his career began with a long list of credits in critically acclaimed dramas. Prior to playing Gus in “Never Been Kissed,” John C. Reilly had appeared in such hit films as “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The River Wild,” “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” and “The Thin Red Line.”

Following “Never Been Kissed” John C. Reilly would go on to have a successful career in legendary comedies and earn critical acclaim in dramatic films.

Reilly will be in "Moonbase 8."

After appearing in “Never Been Kissed,” Reilly starred in “For Love of the Game,” “The Perfect Storm,” and “The Good Girl.”

In 2000, he starred in a play titled “True West” and earned a Tony award nomination.

In 2002, he was a part of three of the year’s Academy Award-nominated films, including “Gangs of New York,” “The Hours,” and “Chicago.” For his role as Amos Hart in “Chicago,” he earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actor.

Throughout the early to mid 2000s, he continued to play dramatic roles in many films (“The Aviator,” “Criminal,” “Dark Water”) but made his mark in comedy by starring in such classics as “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “Step Brothers,” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.” For his role as Dewey Cox, Reilly earned two Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy nomination.

Reilley continued to rack up film and television credits throughout the late 2000s. He voiced the titular character in the animated film “Wreck-It Ralph” in 2012 and played Corpsman Dey in the 2014 hit “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

In 2018, he teamed up again with Will Ferrell in the comedy film “Holmes & Watson” and starred as the famous comedian Oliver Hardy in “Stan and Ollie,” earning another Golden Globe nomination.

His latest project is an upcoming comedy series titled “Moonbase 8,” which features fellow comedians Fred Armisen, and Tim Heidecker.

The film also featured some other famous faces in some minor roles.

Octavia Spencer in "Never Been Kissed."

In addition to its stars Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, and Michael Vartan, the film featured some of today’s most well-known celebrities in other minor roles, including actress and Honest Company founder Jessica Alba, Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, and Academy Award nominee James Franco in his debut film role.