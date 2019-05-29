Never mind the difficult month, Huawei is launching a new sunrise-inspired P30 Pro at S$1,700

Huawei’s P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise. Huawei

Despite a less-than-ideal month that has reportedly led to lower demand of its phone models, Huawei is releasing its flagship P30 Pro in a new colour in Singapore this week.

Available from Thursday (May 30), the Huawei P30 Pro in Amber Sunrise is the latest addition to the Chinese tech giant’s highly-acclaimed P30 series.

Read also: Huawei is planning to drop Google’s operating system as soon as next month after being barred from working with US companies

Huawei said on Wednesday that the Amber Sunrise P30 Pro will come with 512GB storage at a price of S$1,698 on its Lazada store and at Huawei Concept stores.

The company said in a statement that just like the previous colours – Breathing Crystal, Aurora and Black – the new colour is inspired by colours found in nature.

Read also: This video of the camera zoom on a purported Huawei P30 Pro has left internet users stunned – in a good way

Before its troubles escalated this month, Huawei had reportedly sold 58.4 million smartphone units globally in the first quarter of 2019, and was second only to Samsung in terms of units sold. The same report also said Huawei achieved the highest year-over-year growth among the world’s top five – Samsng, Huawei, Apple, Oppo and Vivo.

Read also: I used the Huawei P30 Pro for 3 weeks – these are the features Gen Zs like myself will love, and the ones that will turn us away