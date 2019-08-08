New Actuator from Southco Features Integrated Electronic Lock/Unlock Functionality for Convenient Keyless Access

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 August 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful line of actuators with a keyless electronic version designed for rugged applications. Southco’s AC-10-EM Actuator with Electronic Lock/Unlock functionality eliminates the need for mechanical key access when connected to a remote access controller, such as a key fob, or to an existing control system, such as a button located within a vehicle’s interior.









AC-10-EM Actuator with Electronic Lock/Unlock





Southco’s AC-10-EM Actuator with Electronic Lock/Unlock features a heavy duty design and corrosion resistant construction, providing robust protection for outdoor applications including off-highway doors and specialty vehicle storage panels. With its recessed handle and flush mount paddle design, the AC-10-EM eases operation when opening panels and doors with a gloved hand, while reducing snag and catch points.





Global Product Manager Cindy Bart adds, “The AC-10-EM Actuator with Electronic Lock/Unlock provides a convenient upgrade to electronic access control. The actuator’s corrosion-resistant construction makes it an ideal solution for outdoor applications that require robust performance and remote actuation.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong



