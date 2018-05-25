New Adjustable Grip Cam Latch From Southco Features Customizable Fit For Multiple Applications

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – MAY 25, 2018 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful E5 Cam Latch series with a new version that provides flexible grip adjustment, allowing a single latching solution to be used for multiple applications. Capable of delivering a grip range of up to 11.5mm, the new E5 Cam Latch with adjustable grip features an extended shaft that allows the cam to be set at a specific grip to tightly secure a door or panel.





E5 Adjustable Cam Latch





The E5 series provides flexibility in grip adjustment to overcome door tolerance inconsistency and permanent gasket setting. For applications with door gasketing which have a tendency to set permanently under a prolonged compressed state, the flexible grip adjustment provided by the E5 corrects this issue by allowing the grip to be readjusted to provide optimal door closing or gasket sealing. The ramp profile of the cam also acts as lead-in to assist door closing, and provides up to 1mm of compression. Tested to NEMA 4 and IP65 standards for water and dust protection, the E5 provides ingress protection and is suitable for use indoors and out.

With deep offset, standard offset, and straight (no offset) options, the latch covers a wide range of grip distances. The metal cam features a plastic cap that minimizes noise when making contact with the keeper, delivering robust, scratch-free engagement with the frame and protecting decorated or coated finishes. Additionally, the E5 Cam Latch features the same panel hole prep as the standard series and is available with a separate latch and cam assembly to promote modular use.

Global Product Manager Loc Tieu adds, “With its customizable grip, our newest E5 Cam Latch meets the needs of multiple applications that require the same latch but with different grips, while the flexible design allows the fit to be customized to the specific needs of each application.”





About Southco

Southco is the leading and trusted global source for engineered access hardware solutions, including a variety of latches, locks, captive fasteners, quick access fasteners, hinges, handles, inserts, electronic access solutions, and other accessories for applications in the networking, telecommunications, computer, automotive, aerospace, mass transit, off-highway/construction, medical, RV/caravan, industrial machinery, marine and HVAC industries.





Southco is passionately focused on delivering customized engineering solutions and global support for its customers. The company aspires to be a virtual engineering center for its customers’ engineered access solutions and is committed to providing outstanding quality and overall satisfaction. Southco’s promise to its customers is to connect, create and innovate to provide the best solution for every access engineering problem. www.southco.com



