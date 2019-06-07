7 exceptional albums and songs to stream on Spotify this weekend

caption The Jonas Brothers perform at a Spotify event for their top listeners to celebrate their new album. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Spotify

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great songs and albums to stream on Spotify over the weekend.

In addition to the Jonas Brothers’ first album in 10 years, you can listen to Avicii’s posthumous album “Tim” and two new songs by Bon Iver.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Friday is typically a big day for music, but in the world of YouTube, SoundCloud, and streaming services, it can be difficult to keep track of new releases.

That’s where we come in. Each week, INSIDER selects albums and songs – usually new, sometimes old but relevant – that we believe deserve your attention.

This week, in addition to the Jonas Brothers’ first album in 10 years, you can listen to Avicii’s posthumous album “Tim” and two new songs by Bon Iver. Keep reading to see our four additional picks and why we pulled them out of the fray.

1. “Happiness Begins” by Jonas Brothers

caption “Happiness Begins” is the band’s first album in 10 years. source Republic Records

Back in March, the Jonas Brothers started their comeback strong with “Sucker,” the band’s first-ever No. 1 hit. Their new album begins with the same excellent song, but rather than deflating after such a strong start, it remains delightfully consistent.

Read more: The Jonas Brothers gushed over Halsey’s cover of their hit song ‘Sucker’ – watch her powerful performance

“Happiness Begins” is full of bright, masterful pop music that won’t disappoint fans and may even surprise skeptics.

Listen to “Happiness Begins” here.

2. “A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)” by Aurora

caption “A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)” is the second half of a full album. source Decca Records and Glassnote Records

Aurora fans have anxiously been awaiting the follow-up to “Infections of a Different Kind (Step 1)” since September, and “Step 2” certainly delivers. The Norwegian singer-songwriter has perfected the art of full-chested, vivid pop that sounds like it was composed by a rebellious woodland fairy.

Listen to “A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)” here.

3. “Number One Fan” by Muna

caption Muna is a Los-Angeles based pop group that consists of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. source RCA Records

“NUMBER ONE FAN OUT AT MIDNIGHT FOR ALL OUR SISSIES ANGRY GIRLS EMO QUEERS AND CRYBABIES,” Muna announced on Thursday via Twitter. “LET’S DANCE.”

This all-caps announcement is a weirdly perfect way to describe the single. Each verse is an Instagram caption-worthy celebration of self-preservation in an increasingly spiteful world, layered over a catchy and confident beat.

Listen to “Number One Fan” here.

4. “Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver

caption Bon Iver is the stage name of Justin Vernon. source Jagjaguwar

For longtime Bon Iver fans who were somewhat disappointed by the experimental 2016 album “22, A Million,” his two new songs are a welcome return to form. “Hey, Ma” is particularly sublime, a warm and glittering track that celebrates innocence and recalls Bon Iver’s iconic debut album, “For Emma, Forever Ago.”

Listen to “Hey, Ma” here.

5. “Tim” by Avicii

caption Avicii was the stage name of Tim Bergling. source Universal

Even if electronic house music isn’t your thing, Avicii’s final album is worth a listen – if at least to try and empathize with the struggles of the DJ-turned-pop star, who died from apparent suicide last year. His dark, expressive posthumous release repeatedly alludes to those struggles.

As Will Hermes noted for Rolling Stone, “as with any posthumous release – especially one trading at this scale – there’s financial incentive at work, and no main creator to ask about intent.”

“But the music on ‘Tim’ is in step with what Bergling had been doing in recent years, namely, trying to meld EDM’s on-the-ground bliss with pop’s in-the-ear bliss,” Hermes continues. “For an artist whose music aimed for maximum accessibility, often to a fault, Avicii may well be remembered as an innovator. Sadly, this record feels like he was just getting started.”

Listen to “Tim” here.

6. “Dark Ballet” by Madonna

caption Madonna in the “Dark Ballet” music video. source Madonna/YouTube

As we’ve come to expect from the Queen of Pop, Madonna’s new single is thumping, powerful, and lyrically defiant.

But before you get too comfortable, however, it features a sudden and dramatic change of pace halfway through. Madonna lovingly scolds her listeners: “Can’t you hear outside of your Supreme hoodie, the wind that’s beginning to howl?” she asks, speaking over an interpolation of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic “Nutcracker” score.

Listen to “Dark Ballet” here.

7. “Clarity” by Kim Petras

caption Kim Petras is a rising star with a die-hard LGBTQ fan base. source AWAL

LGBTQ Pride Month is the perfect time to welcome another self-love bop from Kim Petras, who sing-raps about having clarity and unabashed confidence, largely to an audience who deserves to sing along. Petras is able to condense her identity and desires into sharp, pithy lines, delivered with an irresistibly relaxed flow.

Listen to “Clarity” here.