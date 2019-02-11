New Apparel Suppliers and Production Solutions at ASIA APPAREL EXPO in Berlin, February 2019

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 11 February 2019 – In February 2019, ASIA APPAREL EXPO will again be the important meeting place for apparel sourcing professionals in Europe to view and select from companies which provide a well-edited snapshot of the significant apparel production available in Asia.













The eighth edition of ASIA APPAREL EXPO will take place in Halls 1.1 and 1.2 of Messe Berlin in Germany from WEDNESDAY 20 to FRIDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2019, key datelines in the twice-yearly apparel sourcing cycle in Europe, and located in a central European capital conveniently situated for trade visitors to meet with potential production partners.





European apparel professionals can meet with a wide variety of Asian suppliers brought together under one roof, from mens, womens and childrenswear clothing manufacturers, fabric and textile suppliers, as well as a wide range of fashion accessories plus garment trimmings. 350+ companies from HONG KONG, CHINA, BANGLADESH, INDIA, PAKISTAN and TAIWAN will be on show.





The expo has now established itself as the major sourcing event in Europe exclusively for ASIAN suppliers of finished apparel, contract manufacturing and private label development. Asia remains the world’s number one destination for apparel manufacturing and ASIA APPAREL EXPO connects Asian clothing manufacturers and suppliers all providing low cost, high quality and stable product supply to European brands.





This year the expo is supported by Export Promotion Bureau — BANGLADESH, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiangsu, CHINA, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhejiang, CHINA, Bureau of Commerce of Qingdao, CHINA.





Registration for trade professionals to attend is now open, and the full list of participants is available will be available online in December 2018 at www.asiaapparelexpo.com