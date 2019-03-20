The differences between Apple’s original AirPods and the new AirPods

source Apple

Apple quietly announced its new generation of AirPods, which come with a few differences over the original AirPods released back in December 2016.

The majority of differences are general improvements in functionality.

There’s also a new charging case option that can charge wirelessly.

Apple on Wednesday released its new generation of AirPods, and they sure look a lot like the original AirPods that Apple released back in December 2016.

But the exterior is where the similarities end with Apple’s new AirPods because Apple has added some new innards that add general improvements.

There’s also a new option for a wireless charging case that can charge wirelessly with a Qi wireless charging pad.

Apple made its new AirPods immediately available to buy from its website, and they’ll be hitting store shelves next week.

Check out the differences between the original AirPods and the new 2019 AirPods:

Design — they’re exactly the same.

The new charging case also looks identical to the original AirPods charging case.

The new AirPods have better performance, “50% more talktime,” faster connect times, and hands-free Siri.

Apple says its new H1 chip in the new AirPods is developed specifically for headphones, and “delivers performance efficiencies, faster connect times, more talk time and the convenience of hands-free “Hey Siri.”

By “50% more talktime,” Apple means an extra hour of battery life during phone calls.

And as for “hands-free” Siri, it means you can summon Siri using just your voice. It’s a significant change over what you had to do with the original AirPods to summon Siri, when you had to physically tap one of the pods.

The new AirPods can be bought with either a wireless charging case or a non-wireless charging case.

The new AirPods with the wireless charging case cost $200, $40 more than the originals.

Keep in mind, if you buy the wireless charger case you’ll need to spend another $40 to $60 for a special Qi compatible wireless charging mat, if you don’t already own one.

But you can buy the new AirPods with new Apple’s H1 chip with the non-wireless charging case for the original $160 price.

You can also buy a wireless charging case on its own for your original AirPods for $80.