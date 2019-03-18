Apple just surprised everyone with major updates to the iPad Air and iPad Mini

source Apple

Apple just surprised everyone by announcing major updates to both the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Both devices are getting their internals upgraded, and both are getting support for Apple’s stylus – the Apple Pencil.

The same A12 Bionic chip that powers Apple’s iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR will now power both the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

caption The new iPad Air supports the Apple Pencil and Apple’s Smart Keyboard. source Apple

Apple says the addition of the A12 offers a “70% boost in performance” to the iPad Air, while the iPad Mini is “three times more powerful” than the previous model.

Both updated devices are available starting on Monday, and are scheduled to arrive in stores in the coming week. The iPad Air starts at $499, and the iPad Mini starts at $399.