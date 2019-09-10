Apple just unveiled a new 10-inch iPad launching later this month for $329

source Apple

Apple just revealed a new seventh-generation iPad starting at $329. It will be available in stores on September 30.

The new iPad has a 10.2 inch retina display with 3.5 million pixels and an A10 fusion chip.

The seventh generation iPad will have a smart connector to attach an optional keyboard that doubles as a cover.

Apple just announced a new iPad designed to make use of the company’s upcoming iPadOS. The seventh-generation iPad will launch on September 30 for $329.

The new iPad will have a 10.2 inch retina display and a smart connector to attach an optional smart keyboard, which also functions as a cover for the iPad screen. The display will showcase 3.5 million pixels and is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip.

Like the previous iPad models, the new device will feature full support for the Apple Pencil. The iPadOS will improve pencil and touch screen functionality for multiple apps and offers support for USB drives (attached via a dongle).

Apple unveiled the new device during a special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. People who purchase the new iPad will also be eligible for a free year of Apple TV Plus, the company’s upcoming television service featuring new original shows.