‘Avengers: Endgame’ released 32 posters that each highlight a superhero, including the fallen characters from ‘Infinity War’

Thanos claimed plenty of victims in "Avengers: Infinity War."

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Infinity War.”

New character posters for “Avengers: Endgame” were released via social media on Tuesday.

Each of the 32 images showcase one of Marvel’s biggest players, including the fallen characters from “Infinity War.”

Each photo is emblazoned with the tag line, “Avenge the fallen.”

Each of the 32 images showcases one of Marvel’s biggest players, from Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America) to Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

In fact, the batch of promo images even includes characters who were apparently killed in “Infinity War,” like Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and, surprisingly enough, Letitia Wright (Shuri) – but posters of the fallen are black and white, while the Avengers still in play are shown in full color.

Iron Man eventually makes it back home.

Robert Downey Jr. plays Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

The last time we saw Tony Stark, he was stuck on a powerless space ship. But the most recent “Endgame” trailer revealed that he’ll eventually make it home.

Pepper Potts also survived.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays Pepper Potts, the CEO of Stark Industries.

The first trailer for “Endgame” showed Tony sending a message to the love of his life, Pepper Potts.

Captain America is ready to suit up.

Chris Evans plays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America.

“Some people move on,” Captain America said during an “Endgame” teaser. “But not us.”

The Winter Soldier fell victim to the Thanos snap.

Sebastian Stan plays James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes, aka Winter Soldier.

Captain America had to watch his oldest and best friend, Bucky, disintegrate in Wakanda.

We may see the Hulk fight another battle.

Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.

Bruce Banner had difficulty convincing “the other guy” to fight for him in “Infinity War.” The last time we saw Hulk smashing, it was in the film’s opening scene, when Thanos managed to wipe out the population of Thor’s home planet.

Thor has a score to settle.

Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, the God of Thunder.

Thor nearly succeeded at killing Thanos, just before he snapped his fingers and made half of the universe’s population disappear. In “Endgame,” hopefully, we’ll see Thor aim for the head.

Loki was one of the first victims in “Infinity War.”

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki, the God of Mischief.

In one of “Infinity War’s” most heartbreaking moments, Thor’s reformed brother Loki tried to stop Thanos before he could truly begin – but was swiftly choked and killed.

But another of Thor’s major allies, Valkyrie, survived the snap.

Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie.

“Infinity War” co-director Joe Russo previously confirmed “Thor: Ragnarok” scene-stealer Valkyrie survived the events of “Infinity War” during a Q&A following the movie’s release. She was able to get some Asgardians to safety before Thanos arrived on board for the Infinity stone Loki had in his possession.

Vision, one of the Avengers’ most powerful assets, died a painful death.

Paul Bettany plays Vision.

Vision’s forehead was host to the mind stone, which Thanos needed to complete his set. So he heroically begged Scarlet Witch, whose powers came from the stone itself, to destroy it.

But Thanos managed to undo Scarlet Witch’s actions using the time stone and dig the mind stone out of Vision’s forehead – so technically, Vision died twice.

Scarlet Witch disappeared just after watching Thanos kill her boyfriend.

Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

She was crouched over Vision’s body when she disintegrated.

Black Widow is sporting a similar hair color.

Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Black Widow’s hairstyles have been in constant flux over the course of Marvel’s series of movies. In “Infinity War,” she ditched the signature red for a short, blonde bob as a way to stay undercover.

Hawkeye is back after a brief hiatus.

Jeremy Renner plays Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye.

Hawkeye was last seen in “Captain America: Civil War,” in which he was arrested and detained.

In “Infinity War,” Black Widow briefly explains that Hawkeye took some sort of plea deal, because anything else would’ve been too hard on his family.

Captain Marvel is ready to join the team.

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel hasn’t been seen on Earth since the ’90s.

Nick Fury’s disappearance was revealed in the end credits scene of “Infinity War.”

Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He managed to get a distress call out to Captain Marvel just before he disappeared.

Spider-Man’s disappearance was one of the film’s most heartbreaking scenes.

Tom Holland plays Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

Spider-Man uttered a now-iconic line just before he fell victim to Thanos’ snap: “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good.”

Doctor Strange seemed at peace with his own disappearance.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange was able to use the mind stone to see “all the possible outcomes of the coming conflict.”

“There was no other way,” he tells Tony, just before he disappears.

Black Panther disappears while trying to help his friend.

Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa, aka Black Panther.

“Up,” he tells Okoye, extending his hand to her. “This is no place to die.”

Okoye will want to avenge her king.

Danai Gurira plays Okoye, the head of Wakanda's armed forces.

Okoye is fiercely loyal to Wakanda; watching her king disappear in front of her will undoubtedly take a toll.

Shuri was previously believed to be alive.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, the princess of Wakanda.

Last summer, Angela Bassett stated that her character, Ramonda (T’Challa and Shuri’s mother), had survived, along with Shuri.

When asked if she had disappeared, Bassett said, “No. Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda.”

But the new poster depicts Shuri in black and white, along with other characters who we watched disappear, which clearly implies that Shuri is among the fallen.

Mantis is the first of the Guardians of the Galaxy to disappear.

Pom Klementieff plays Mantis, a powerful empath.

Mantis was almost able to help defeat Thanos by making him sleep, while her teammates worked to steal his gauntlet. But their mission failed.

She was closely followed by Drax.

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer.

“Quill?” Drax says as his body disintegrates.

Even Star-Lord disappears.

Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

“Oh man,” Quill mutters, as he watches his body turn to dust.

Back on Earth, Groot also turned to dust.

Groot is voiced by Vin Diesel.

He reaches out to his best friend and teammate, Rocket, as he disappears.

Rocket is the only Guardian who survived.

Rocket is voiced by Bradley Cooper.

Thanos nearly managed to wipe out every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gamora had already been murdered by Thanos.

Zoe Saldana plays Gamora, a former assassin.

Thanos and his adopted daughter Gamora travel to the planet Vormir so he can retrieve the soul stone. In order to obtain it, Thanos is told he needs to sacrifice a loved one – and unfortunately for Gamora, she is the only person Thanos has ever loved.

Nebula, though not technically a Guardian, also survived.

Karen Gillan plays Nebula, the adopted sister of Gamora.

We last saw her stranded in space with Tony.

Ant-Man skipped the battles in “Infinity War,” but he’s back.

Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man.

Scott was on house arrest after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.”

The Wasp disappeared offscreen.

Evangeline Lilly plays Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp.

Ant-Man’s partner in crime wasn’t around for the events of “Infinity War,” but it looks like the Wasp fell victim to “the Snappening.”

Falcon disappeared in the jungle of Wakanda.

Anthony Mackie plays Sam Wilson, aka Falcon.

Just after he turns to dust, War Machine can be seen searching for him and calling out his name.

War Machine fought in the Battle of Wakanda and survived the Snappening.

Don Cheadle plays Colonel James Rhodes, aka War Machine.

“Rhodey” will be thrilled whenever his best pal Tony manages to get back to Earth.

“Iron Man” fans will be thrilled that Happy Hogan is still around.

Jon Favreau plays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark's closest friend and former bodyguard.

Though he doesn’t play a major role in “Infinity War,” Happy has been with the Avengers since the beginning – and it’s fitting that he earned his own poster for the upcoming film.

Wong is another surviving minor character who has earned his stripes.

Benedict Wong plays Wong, a Master of the Mystic Arts.

Wong appears in the beginning of “Infinity War” to help Doctor Strange, Hulk, and Iron Man fend off Thanos’ minions.