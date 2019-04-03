A new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ teaser hints that another character vanished in the snap, but there’s proof that’s probably a red herring

caption A new “Endgame” teaser might be a red herring. source Disney/Marvel

A teaser for “Avengers: Endgame” shows some of the remaining Avengers staring at a screen with images of characters who were labeled “missing” following Thanos’ snap in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The faces include Erik Selvig, Sam Wilson/Falcon, Hope Van Dyke/Wasp, and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

The inclusion of Erik, who last appeared in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” might be a red herring because Brandon T. Snider released a tie-in book in 2018 called “MARVEL’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two: Aftermath,” which took place following the snap and focused on Erik and Darcy trying to better understand the infinity stones and its effects on the universe.

And although Erik is marked “missing,” it could simply mean that he’s alive and the Avengers haven’t located him, which was the case for Scott Lang. It could also be a misdirect designed to throw off eagle-eyed fans.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

A new teaser for “Avengers: Endgame” hints that another character vanished in the snap, but it’s probably just a red herring.

Aside from scenes that fans have already seen in previous “Endgame” trailers and teasers, this latest teaser, shared by @LightsCameraPod, shows Rhodey/War Machine (played by Don Cheadle), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) staring at a screen that displays the faces of characters who have been labeled “missing” after Thanos wiped out half of the universe.

The faces that appear are Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard), Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Hope Van Dyke/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

New 'Avengers: Endgame' TV spot with some new footage has been released. pic.twitter.com/AlV5PgUY2q — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 3, 2019

caption “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on Friday, April 26. source Marvel/Disney

The inclusion of Erik, who last appeared in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” suggests that perhaps he turned to dust following Thanos’ snap. But it could also mean that he’s alive and the remaining heroes haven’t located him yet. This true for Scott Lang/Ant-Man, who was marked as “missing,” but was clearly alive as he appeared at the Avengers headquarters in the “Endgame” trailer that was released in December.

caption The Avengers thought that Scott Lang didn’t survive the snap. source Marvel/Disney

Read more: Chris Evans says that he ‘can’t believe’ that Marvel released a trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’: ‘So much of it is a visual spoiler. You’ll see’

The teaser might also be misleading because Erik was the subject of a book that was released in 2018 called “MARVEL’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two: Aftermath,” which was written by Brandon T. Snider and ties into “Infinity War.” In the book, which is considered official Marvel canon, Erik and Darcy Lewis survived the snap and were on a mission to better understand the infinity stones and the effects on the universe.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that Marvel purposely added red herrings and misdirects designed to throw off eagle-eyed fans. They did the same thing in the “Infinity War” trailers by showing the Hulk running to battle in Wakanda. People who watched the movie know that Hulk never took part in the battle because Bruce couldn’t activate the alter ego. In the actual film, he wore the Hulkbuster armor.

Fans will have to wait until “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on Friday, April 26 to see how much footage from the “Endgame” trailers and teasers are genuine.