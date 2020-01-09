Batman villains are after Harley Quinn after breaking up with the Joker in a new ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer

- source
- Warner Bros. released a new trailer for “Birds of Prey” on Wednesday and it shows off more of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in action as she’s running from Batman villains.
- Quinn says villains, including Zsasz (Chris Messina), a serial killer, and mobster Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) are after her since breaking ties with the Joker. But according to the film’s synopsis, the crime duo are also after a young girl named Cass who they put a target on.
- As a result, Quinn finds herself teaming up with an all-female squad of Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to take down Batman’s baddies.
- We also get a better look at Harley’s pet hyena, Bruce, which, yes, she named after “that hunky Wayne guy.”
- “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is in theaters Friday, February 7, 2020. You can watch the trailer below.