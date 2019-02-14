Here’s a quick summary of the latest bipartisan budget bill to avoid another government shutdown

The deadline to avoid another partial government shutdown is Friday, February 15.

Lawmakers from both houses of Congress and both parties have been working to put together a deal to keep the government open and fund border security – including some funds for a barrier.

The bill is 1,159 pages long, and according to The Washington Post, lawmakers finalized the text just before midnight on Wednesday.

If you don’t have time to slog through 1,159 pages of a bill, the Senate Appropriations Committee released a 13-page summary, which you can read below.

President Donald Trump has not yet revealed whether he will sign this bill; it doesn’t contain his requested $5.7 billion for a US-Mexico border wall. It provides $1.375 billion for 55 miles of a border barrier in Texas.

If Congress doesn’t pass a funding bill and President Donald Trump doesn’t sign it, the government will partially shut down again after Friday, February 15.

