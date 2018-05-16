A new Captain America viral meme is here to make you think about your bad decisions

source Marvel Studios

A Captain America meme has gone viral this week based on a clip from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in which Captain America delivers a PSA to high school students in detention.

The meme generally begins with “So, you…” and mentions a bad decision someone has made that Captain America is about to talk you through.

“Homecoming” was released almost a year ago, so it’s strange that it’s only now going viral.

A new Captain America meme has gone viral this week based on a clip from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and it might help you deal with some bad decisions.

The meme is based on a “Homecoming” clip in which Captain America delivers a PSA to high school students in detention (Cap doesn’t actually show up; it’s just a video shown to the students).

Even though “Homecoming” was released nearly a year ago, the meme is only now gaining popularity on Twitter. The meme is an image of Captain America sitting in a backwards chair about to give students a life lesson on the choices they make. It usually begins with “So, you…” and then mentions a bad decision.

Some Twitter users have even crossed the meme with other popular memes, such as the “Is this a pigeon?” meme, this week’s “yanny vs. laurel” viral sensation, and the “I don’t feel so good” meme based on another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Others were topical for different reasons, and poked fun at everything from the NBA semi-finals to “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Check out some of the funniest examples below:

So you're saying there's a chance pic.twitter.com/tHyD13RkiB — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) May 16, 2018

So, You heard laurel instead of yanny pic.twitter.com/sVwJhEyTur — Vri; (@nicosdaisy) May 16, 2018

So you never made it as a wise man

and you couldn't cut it as

a poor man stealing pic.twitter.com/OvjNLniQPk — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 16, 2018

so you're going to die alone pic.twitter.com/zomdswStjp — Ash Crossan: A Star Wars Story (@AshCrossan) May 16, 2018

So You took the Cavs in 4 pic.twitter.com/ZRoqvOWcUZ — Ryan (@RGreene) May 16, 2018

So You thought I could fix Solo? pic.twitter.com/7EC4wtc3xv — Dedé (@NarateBR) May 16, 2018

So You were caught without the high ground pic.twitter.com/yyL81BizPb — Miriah (@ItsaMeWaleed) May 15, 2018

So I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/NO00Iu0hGq — Miku @ Ily Leo ???? (@leonardolvemail) May 16, 2018

So, You have both a question and a comment during a film festival Q&A pic.twitter.com/H2K3K90Juf — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 16, 2018

So You forgot to take the chicken out the freezer…again. pic.twitter.com/z6pobBriwo — ???? ShanFiction ???? (@shannondrewthis) May 15, 2018

So, You thought America was going to be great again, but you’ve lost your health coverage. pic.twitter.com/ncWcoapIp0 — I Exist (@ctalleen) May 16, 2018

So you're turning 35 and have no money in savings pic.twitter.com/fDaF26Pun1 — Mel-eficent (@jane_anon) May 16, 2018

So You want to join in on a meme but it’s been three days. pic.twitter.com/2EZgWcLMwn — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) May 16, 2018

So you ended up in the DC Cinematic Universe pic.twitter.com/p5hqgd8vlm — jack (@msmp__) May 15, 2018

So. You like pinaeapple on pizza and your tastebuds are crap. pic.twitter.com/qjXq2pDSme — Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) May 16, 2018

so… you think you understand mcu tony’s character despite having never seen any of the iron man movies pic.twitter.com/pCKGrnLdgR — daIIas (@tonyrhodey) May 16, 2018