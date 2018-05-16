A new Captain America viral meme is here to make you think about your bad decisions

- source
- Marvel Studios
- A Captain America meme has gone viral this week based on a clip from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in which Captain America delivers a PSA to high school students in detention.
- The meme generally begins with “So, you…” and mentions a bad decision someone has made that Captain America is about to talk you through.
- “Homecoming” was released almost a year ago, so it’s strange that it’s only now going viral.
A new Captain America meme has gone viral this week based on a clip from “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and it might help you deal with some bad decisions.
The meme is based on a “Homecoming” clip in which Captain America delivers a PSA to high school students in detention (Cap doesn’t actually show up; it’s just a video shown to the students).
Even though “Homecoming” was released nearly a year ago, the meme is only now gaining popularity on Twitter. The meme is an image of Captain America sitting in a backwards chair about to give students a life lesson on the choices they make. It usually begins with “So, you…” and then mentions a bad decision.
Some Twitter users have even crossed the meme with other popular memes, such as the “Is this a pigeon?” meme, this week’s “yanny vs. laurel” viral sensation, and the “I don’t feel so good” meme based on another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Others were topical for different reasons, and poked fun at everything from the NBA semi-finals to “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
Check out some of the funniest examples below:
So
you're saying there's a chance pic.twitter.com/tHyD13RkiB
— FANDOM (@getFANDOM) May 16, 2018
So,
You heard laurel instead of yanny pic.twitter.com/sVwJhEyTur
— Vri; (@nicosdaisy) May 16, 2018
So
you never made it as a wise man
and you couldn't cut it as
a poor man stealing pic.twitter.com/OvjNLniQPk
— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 16, 2018
so
you're going to die alone pic.twitter.com/zomdswStjp
— Ash Crossan: A Star Wars Story (@AshCrossan) May 16, 2018
So…
you're still waiting for @nbc to renew @NBCTimeless. #Timeless pic.twitter.com/kwe6ZZfhEo
— Love, Lyra (@TheAltSource) May 16, 2018
So
You took the Cavs in 4 pic.twitter.com/ZRoqvOWcUZ
— Ryan (@RGreene) May 16, 2018
So
You thought I could fix Solo? pic.twitter.com/7EC4wtc3xv
— Dedé (@NarateBR) May 16, 2018
So
You were caught without the high ground pic.twitter.com/yyL81BizPb
— Miriah (@ItsaMeWaleed) May 15, 2018
So
I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/NO00Iu0hGq
— Miku @ Ily Leo ???? (@leonardolvemail) May 16, 2018
So,
You have both a question and a comment during a film festival Q&A pic.twitter.com/H2K3K90Juf
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 16, 2018
So
You forgot to take the chicken out the freezer…again. pic.twitter.com/z6pobBriwo
— ???? ShanFiction ???? (@shannondrewthis) May 15, 2018
So,
You thought America was going to be great again, but you’ve lost your health coverage. pic.twitter.com/ncWcoapIp0
— I Exist (@ctalleen) May 16, 2018
So you're turning 35 and have no money in savings pic.twitter.com/fDaF26Pun1
— Mel-eficent (@jane_anon) May 16, 2018
So
You want to join in on a meme but it’s been three days. pic.twitter.com/2EZgWcLMwn
— Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) May 16, 2018
So
you ended up in the DC Cinematic Universe pic.twitter.com/p5hqgd8vlm
— jack (@msmp__) May 15, 2018
So.
You like pinaeapple on pizza and your tastebuds are crap. pic.twitter.com/qjXq2pDSme
— Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) May 16, 2018
so…
you think you understand mcu tony’s character despite having never seen any of the iron man movies pic.twitter.com/pCKGrnLdgR
— daIIas (@tonyrhodey) May 16, 2018
So,
You're a little late to a meme. pic.twitter.com/jvWkBCNODY
— Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 16, 2018