Here are all the new college football uniforms for the 2019 season

source Nebraska Football

College football is back and, as usual, a ton of teams will have changes to their uniforms.

The changes range from minor tweaks to full uniform makeovers as teams seek new excitement on the field.

Here is a rundown of the changes we have seen so far for the FBS schools, with a lot of assistance from the invaluable Uni-Watch and Chris Creamer’s Sportslogos.net.

150 years of college football — All schools will be wearing a “150” patch on their jerseys this year to celebrate 150 seasons of college football. You can see it here on the Iowa uniform, although many teams will have it on the other side of the chest.

source Iowa Football

Bowling Green — New uniforms for the Falcons include a sans-serif font and diagonal stripes on the sleeves. The numbers on the white jersey have gone from brown to orange.

source Bowling Green Football

Cincinnati — The Bearcats have switched from Adidas to Under Armour and have new uniforms. The jerseys and pants each come with front-facing stripes. They also have an all-red 1950s/1960s throwback uniform this season.

source Cincinnati Bearcats football

Arkansas — The Razorbacks have simplified their uniforms. A logo has replaced the stripes on the shoulders, and the swoosh-like stripe on the pants is now a more traditional double-stripe. The wordmark across the chest also appears to be bigger.

source Arkansas Football

Oregon — The Ducks have made some small changes. Believe it or not, the numbers appear to be smaller this season. They also have a faux-mesh pattern. The Nike swoosh is now on the collar, and they have introduced a forest-green uniform. Also, the two white uniforms on the upper-left are the same and are “color-changing,” presumably depending on the lighting.

source Oregon Ducks Football

Central Michigan — Small change for the Chippewas who have changed the font on their jersey wordmark to match their logo. The Adidas logo has also shifted from the center to the side. The yellow/gold might even be lighter, but that could be the lighting.

source Central Michigan Football

Rutgers — One eagle-eyed fan on Twitter spotted a new helmet in a video released by the team. It appears to be a 1960s throwback.

Michigan State — The Spartans have a new alternate uniform that includes a LOT of neon green.

source Michigan State Football

Baylor — New uniforms across Baylor athletics. The big change for the football team is replacing the metallic gold with athletic gold. The uniforms also have a more traditional look. For example, the “bear claw” pattern on the shoulders has been replaced by a simple stripe.

source Baylor Football

West Virginia — The Mountaineers are another team that introduced a more traditional look for the 150th season of college football, with the exception of the grey uni.

source West Virginia Football

Wyoming — Some tweaks to the Cowboys uniforms. The big changes are a new striping pattern on the sleeves and the addition of stripes to the pants. Also, the nose bumper (above the facemask) now says “Wyoming.” It used to say “WYO.”

source Wyoming Football

Northwestern — The Wildcats have fauxbacks this season that appear to be influenced by the uniforms they wore in the 1970s.

source Northwestern Football

Boise State — The Broncos are bringing back their all-black look, although it is not exactly the same as the previous version from a few years ago. This one has all-white numbers.

source Boise State Football

South Florida — New uniforms for the Bulls. The biggest change is the replacement of the logo on the sleeves with a single horn in reflective gold.

source USF Football

Iowa State — Small changes for Iowa State who have ditched the black collar and added a stripe to the sleeves.

source Iowa State Football

UNLV — The rebels will have a 1970s throwback helmet this season.

source UNLV Football

Vanderbilt — We don’t have a good look yet, but the Commodores have a “Battle Ready” grey alternate this season.

source Vanderbilt Football

Wisconsin — The Badgers have a fauxback uniform that is supposed to mimic what they wore in the 1890s.

source Wisconsin Football

Boston College — The Eagles have 1984 throwbacks this season.

source Boston College Football

Maryland — The Terrapins have a throwback uniform this season that brings back the script “Terps.”

source Maryland Football

Notre Dame — The Irish will have a throwback celebrating the 1988 national championship team. The numbers come with faux mesh.

source Notre Dame Football

South Carolina — The Gamecocks also have a throwback from Under Armour. This one is inspired by the 1980s and is called “Back in Black.”

source South Carolina Football

Georgia Tech — The Yellowjackets have maybe the coolest new uniform of the season. The “Cape Day” alternate is onyx grey and will honor children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

source Georgia Tech Football

Nebraska — The Cornhuskers have a new black alternate that is a shoutout to the “Blackshirts” nickname given to their defense.

source Nebraska Football

Louisville — The Cardinals have a new black-and-white alternate that was inspired by Muhammad Ali.

source Louisville Football

Miami — The Hurricanes have a new alternate made out of upcycled materials.

source Miami Football

Arizona State — This new white and maroon alternate for the Sun Devils is part of Adidas’ “strategy uniforms” given to a handful of schools for the 2019 season.

source ASU Football

Mississippi State — These “selfless” uniforms from Adidas are a shout-out to the T.K. Martin Center on campus. The center specializes in assistive technologies, and the uniforms include a circuit board pattern in the striping.

source Mississippi State Football

Indiana — The Hoosiers have an alternate from Adidas celebrating the school’s 200th anniversary.

source Indiana Football

Washington — The Huskies have new uniforms from Adidas.

source Adidas

San Jose State — The Spartans will wear a throwback uniform for their first game of the season.

source San Jose State Football

