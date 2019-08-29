New Combined Rotary Solution from Southco Provides Simplified Installation And Improved Industrial Design

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 August 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful line of rotary latching solutions with the launch of the R4-82 Rotary Latch with Paddle Actuator. The newest addition to the R4 Rotary Latch series combines a compact rotary latch with a heavy duty, square paddle actuator, enabling direct actuation without the need for a connected cable.









Available in steel with corrosion resistant zinc plating or black powder coat finishes, the R4-82 offers versatile key locking security. By combining both rotary latch and actuator into one solution, the R4-82 simplifies installation without sacrificing strength or performance. With high ultimate load for heavy duty applications and options for thru hole or stud mounting, the R4-82 is an excellent solution for exterior applications that require robust performance. The R4-82 Rotary Latch includes an integrated bumper for reduced vibration, and is available with single or two-stage latching for enhanced safety and security.





Global Product Manager Cynthia Bart adds, “The R4-82 Rotary Latch with Paddle Actuator is a comprehensive solution that simplifies design and installation. The R4-82 builds off of our current rotary solutions, but features a reinvented paddle with a square shape that complements the modern exterior design of Industrial Machinery, Rail and Off-Highway applications.”





