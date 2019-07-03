New Compact Electronic Slide Bolt from Southco Offers Door and Latch Status Monitoring

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 July 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its line of electronic access control solutions with a compact electronic slide bolt that simplifies the upgrade from mechanical to electromechanical latching. The new EM-05 4 Series Slide Bolt integrates an electronic lock with latch bolt position sensing and door sensing, allowing for simple monitoring of door and latch status.









EM-05 4 Series Electronic Slide Bolt





Southco’s EM-05 4 Series Electronic Slide Bolt features high energy efficiency, requiring no power draw to maintain its retracted or extended position. With its compact size, the lightweight 4 Series Electronic Slide Bolt can be easily installed in tight spaces and is adaptable to various mounting requirements. Simple to install and operate, the economical 4 Series uses a spring-loaded, gear motor-driven mechanism that provides a secure and reliable alternative to solenoid solutions in high-volume dispensing and storing applications.





General Manager Steve Spatig adds, “The new EM-05 4 Series Slide Bolt offers a simple, cost-effective upgrade to electromechanical access control that offers more energy efficiency and reliability than traditional solenoid solutions. With integrated latch bolt position sensing and door sensing, the 4 Series allows simple monitoring of door and latch status for added security.





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong