New Compression Latch from Southco Withstands High Pressure Cleaning in Food and Medical Applications

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 November 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful line of E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latches with a new version designed to resist intensive and forceful chemical cleaning procedures. Southco’s High Pressure Sealed E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch is sealed to withstand high-pressure, high-temperature wash-down procedures to meet hygiene requirements.





E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch (High Pressure Sealed)





Southco’s High Pressure Sealed E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch is sealed to IP69K to prevent liquid ingress and is DIN EN1672-2 compliant, making it an ideal solution for applications where hygiene and cleanliness is essential. With its robust stainless steel construction, the High Pressure Sealed E3 resists harsh environments and chemicals typically used in food processing machinery and medical equipment applications.





The High Pressure Sealed E3 provides the same quick, secure closure as the standard E3 series, and delivers robust, vibration-resistant fastening. Additionally, the High Pressure Sealed E3 features the same panel hole prep as the standard series for easy retrofit and is available in a variety of grip lengths to provide optimal door closure.





Global Product Manager Loc Tieu adds, “The High Pressure Sealed E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch is designed to withstand heavy wash-downs where hygiene and easy cleaning procedures are of the highest importance. The new E3 latch provides the same consistent performance as our standard E3 Compression Latch series, and offers best-in-class compression latching.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong



