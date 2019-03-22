New Counterbalance Hinge from Southco Allows Safe Operation of Heavy Panels and Lids

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 March 2019 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its Positioning Technology portfolio with the addition of a new Counterbalance Hinge that neutralizes the weight of heavy panels and lids, providing reliable positioning control for a variety of applications. The CB Counterbalance Hinge provides precise control when opening and closing heavy panels, reducing safety and liability concerns while improving end user ergonomics.









CB Counterbalance Hinge





The CB Counterbalance Hinge neutralizes the downward force of gravity and provides precise control when opening and closing heavy panels, enabling the panel to be lifted and lowered effortlessly. Its compact, adjustable design allows the CB Counterbalance Hinge to be mounted inside enclosures with minimal protrusion, and can fine-tuned to the precise requirements of the application.





The CB Counterbalance Hinge provides high vibration resistance, making it an ideal solution for a variety of mobile and stationary storage applications, such as medical and industrial equipment. Constructed of corrosion resistant materials, the CB Counterbalance Hinge offers reliable performance in both hot and cold environments. Designed to provide a lifetime of maintenance free, reliable operation, the CB Counterbalance Hinge is useful in reducing warranty and installation costs.





“Southco’s CB Counterbalance Hinge offers reliable position control for heavy panels and lids while providing ergonomic benefits and safe operation for end users,” said Global Product Manager James Stroud. “With its compact design and reliable performance, the CB Counterbalance Hinge is ideal for controlling a variety of panel weights in applications where power or hydraulic solutions cannot be used.”





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unriavalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



