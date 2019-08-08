caption You can use IHG points to book stays at hotels like the InterContinental Hong Kong. source InterContinental Hong Kong/Facebook

Three new rewards credit card offers have launched, offering extra hotel points, airline miles, and cash back on shipping purchases.

Until November 6, new cardholders of the American Express® Business Gold Card can earn up to $500 back as statement credits on qualifying FedEx purchases made in the first three months.

The United Explorer Business Card is running an elevated offer that can get you up to 100,000 United miles. This offer is available until October 10.

If hotel points are more up your alley, there’s the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which just launched an elevated bonus of 125,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

Late summer is shaping up to be a busy period for credit card offers. In addition to limited-time bonuses on Delta Amex and Hilton Amex cards, there are three new card offers that won’t last forever. Two of them pertain to business credit cards, while the other offer gets you 45,000 extra IHG hotel points over the standard sign-up bonus.

If your business spends a lot on shipping, now’s a good time to consider this premium Amex business card. As a limited-time offer available until November 6, 2019, new cardholders can get up to $500 back in the form of statement credits when they make qualifying purchases with FedEx in the first three months.

This offer won’t make sense for everyone, but if your business is going to make at least $500 in purchases with FedEx in three months anyway, this bonus is as good as $500 cash.

The Amex Business Gold Card has a $295 annual fee – it’s one step down from the Business Platinum® Card from American Express in terms of annual fee and benefits. It earns 4x points on the two categories you spend the most on each billing cycle, on up to $150,000 in combined purchases each calendar year (then 1x), with the following categories:

Airfare purchased directly from airlines

US purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)

US purchases made directly from select technology providers

US purchases at gas stations

US purchases at restaurants

US purchases for shipping

If you’re loyal to United Airlines and can put a lot of spending on this card in your first six months, the United Explorer Business Card‘s new offer is worth a look – you can earn 50,000 extra miles compared to the previous sign-up bonus, for a total of up to 100,000 miles. This is a limited-time offer available until October 10, 2019.

You’ll earn 50,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months, plus another 50,000 miles after $25,000 in total spending within the first six months of account opening. Spending $25,000 in the first six months isn’t doable for everyone, but if your business easily logs that amount in purchases, this new offer is a great way to get rewarded for spending.

The United Explorer Business Card has a $95 annual fee. It earns 2x miles on United purchases, and on purchases at restaurants, gas stations, and office supply stores (and 1 mile per dollar on everything else).

This card is often overlooked but it can offer some real value in the form of a free anniversary night each year, and now’s an especially good time to apply since it’s offering 45,000 more points than the standard offer.

Now, you can earn 125,000 IHG points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months. Based on The Points Guy’s valuations, 125,000 IHG points are worth $625.

Additionally, you’ll earn 4x points on all purchases for the first 12 months, and 25x points on IHG purchases for the first 12 months. After that, you’ll earn 10x points on IHG purchases, 2x points at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants, and 1 point per dollar on everything else.

The IHG Premier Card has an $89 annual fee.