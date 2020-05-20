New Dates and New Location Announced for Seafood Expo Asia

Tenth edition to be held in Singapore

PORTLAND, ME (USA) – Media OutReach – 20 May 2020 – The 2020 edition of Seafood Expo Asia will take place from 18 — 20 November in Singapore at the Singapore EXPO, Hall 2 and will be co-located with Asia Fruit Logistica.









Seafood Expo Asia, the seafood marketplace for Asia, produced by Diversified Communications, connects more than 7500 global suppliers and buyers each year providing industry professionals the opportunity to source all types of seafood products and services, as well as to learn and explore the latest trends in seafood.

“Moving to Singapore this year will provide our exhibitors and buyers the opportunity to connect and further explore business potential throughout Asia,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. “The decision is based on feedback from our customers on the potential of the Asian seafood market. Our third-party research also reaffirmed the growing need for buyers in these markets to meet international seafood suppliers.”

Staging the event in Singapore will reinforce Seafood Expo Asia’s positioning in connecting international seafood suppliers and Asian buyers in the epicenter of the robust seafood markets. Singapore is an important business hub for global trade, its geographic location enables easy access to over 400 cities worldwide.

Hosting the event later in the year, and as the Asian economy re-opens, presents the opportunity for seafood suppliers and buyers to capture year-end business and prepare for the year ahead.

“We are pleased that Diversified Communications has chosen Singapore to host Seafood Expo Asia in 2020 and are committed to working closely with them towards a successful event. Singapore has a strong reputation as a preferred destination for business events and we are confident in the long-term prospects of the industry. We look forward to welcoming the delegates to Singapore in November,” commented Andrew Phua, Executive Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.

“We are proud to be playing host to Seafood Expo Asia at Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria for the first time. With the necessary hygiene and precautionary measures put in place, we are committed to providing the organizers, exhibitors and attendees a safe and comfortable environment where they can network and forge new partnerships at ease. Located within the global node of Asia, it is an honor for us in Singapore to be giving the seafood community a space and platform where they can grow their businesses. We look forward to welcoming all of them in November,” said Alvin Lim, Executive Director, Brand & Customer Experience, SingEx Holdings.

Seafood Expo Asia is pleased to announce that its 2020 edition will be co-located with Asia Fruit Logistica, the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business. Asia Fruit Logistica brings more than 12,000 trade professionals from all over the world to meet and do business in fresh fruits and vegetables with over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries. The co-location will facilitate the sourcing requirement of perishable food procurement professionals.

“Our co-location demonstrates the importance of face-to-face trade shows as the world emerges from this global pandemic and it also underlines the relevance of Singapore as a preferred location for event organizers around the world,” said Will Wollbold, Commercial Director of Global Produce Events (GPE), which organizes ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

“Seafood Expo Asia and Asia Fruit Logistica share the same aspiration of providing business continuity to the retail and foodservice sector in the Asian market. Together the events provide a convenient one-stop sourcing location for international buyers in Asia looking for global suppliers of all types of seafood, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables,” stated Plizga. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Asia Fruit Logistica in delivering a safe and healthy forum for the perishable food sector.”

Seafood Expo Asia will feature an exhibit floor with international suppliers of fresh, chilled, frozen, canned and value-added seafood products as well as services, and a conference program covering the most relevant industry topics in Asia.

The 3rd edition of the Young Chef Challenge, which recognizes the next generation of culinary talents in Singapore, will take place in the exhibit hall during Seafood Expo Asia. The competition encourages culinary mentorship and provides opportunity for aspiring culinary chefs to discover and further develop their skills.

