2 adorable new dog breeds will debut at the Westminster dog show in 2019, here’s a look at both

Two new dog breeds will make their debut at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show next month.

For the first time, the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon vendeen will be in the running for the Best in Show trophy.

The breeds originated in the Netherlands and France and will be competing in the sporting and hound groups, respectively.

When the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show premieres next month, you can expect two new sets of paws. Two dog breeds – the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon vendeen – will be competing in the show for the first time.

The Nederlandse kooikerhondje (pronounced NAY’-dehr-lahn-seh KOY’-kehr-hahnd-jeh) originates in the Netherlands and “is a true sporting dog being keen, swift, tough, attentive and energetic,” according to the American Kennel Club. The sprightly breed will compete in the sporting group at Westminster.

The second set of paws, the grand basset griffon vendeen, comes from France and is instantly recognizable with its shaggy, low-eared appearance. The vendeen was originally a duck-hunting breed, and it is now known (and loved) for its gentle, goofy attitude. It likes to sniff around, too, making it a worthy competitor in the hound group.

According to AP, the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club dog show will showcase over 3,200 dogs. The winner will take it all on February 12 at Madison Square Garden, and you can catch the show on Fox Sports 1.

Will the grand basset griffon vendeen or Nederlandse kooikerhondje win Best in Show? We’ll have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure: these are two very good boys.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.