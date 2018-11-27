The all-new Echo Dot was the most purchased item on Amazon this weekend

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

People bought an incredible 180 million products worldwide on Amazon over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The number one best-selling item was the new Echo Dot (third generation).

Right now, the Echo Dot is still listed at its sale price of $29.99 rather than $49.99. If you’re thinking of getting one, this is one of its lowest prices ever.

Cyber Monday was once again the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history, and it has already been predicted to be the largest online shopping day of the year.

People bought an incredible 180 million items on Amazon over the long weekend, which included thousands of deals to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the number one best-selling item worldwide – from any manufacturer, in any category – was the all-new third generation Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, likely due to the fact that it packs all the benefits of Alexa into an under-$50 device that’s small enough not to convert the feng shui of your home to “techy” in one fell swoop. With it, you can ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, call and message hands-free, and control compatible smart home devices (like lights, locks, or thermostats).

You can stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. For stereo sound, you can pair with another third generation Echo Dot in your home or connect to your own speakers over Bluetooth (or with a 3.5 mm audio cable). If you have Echo devices in different rooms, you can drop in to make an announcement in other rooms instantaneously.

The new third generation Echo Dot is 70% louder than the 2nd, and it has a new fabric design that comes in three colors: sandstone, heather gray, and charcoal. Right now, it’s still priced at $29.99 (originally $49.99) – one of its lowest prices ever (rivaled only by a $24 listing on November 22, 2018). In comparison, the similar second generation Echo Dot typically retails for $39.99, but it’s currently priced at $19.99.

If you’re looking for something with dual speakers or more height, check out the full-sized Echo ($69.99 now, originally $99.99). If you’re looking for stronger bass and a clearer sound, check out the $149.99 Echo Plus (or, better yet, the bundle deal that gives you an Echo Plus and a Philips Hue smart bulb for the same $149.99 (originally $164.98). For a full breakdown on Echo devices, find a short Insider Picks comparison here. Most Cyber Monday deals on Amazon products and services are still available – including up to 75% off Amazon devices for a limited time – so if you missed out on Cyber Monday, it’s not too late.