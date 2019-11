Validus Capital (Validus) is filling a critical financing gap for SMEs across industries to fuel SME growth

GDP contribution from Validus financed SMEs grew by 18 per cent as compared to 8 per cent from businesses overall

Validus lending has supported over 10,000 jobs in Singapore and SMEs who obtained financing from Validus experienced strong employment growth of 12 per cent





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 November 2019 – Singapore’s top SME financing platform Validus Capital (Validus) today announced that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that received financing through their platform has enabled them to grow their business. It was found that these SMEs contributed S$ 403 million to Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) and supported over 10,000 jobs in the country, based on data from 2017 and 2018. With this trend, Validus expects that their financed SMEs are expected to contribute an additional S$500 million in 2019 — given that disbursals this year have exceeded the combined amount in the past two years — bringing the total to close to S$1 billion in GDP contributions across 2017, 2018 and 2019.









Vikas Nahata, Executive Chairman & Co-founder of Validus, sharing the findings of Validus Economic Impact Study

The study was conducted by Steward Redqueen, a leading consultancy firm focused on impact management and sustainable entrepreneurship.

SMEs are the backbone of Singapore’s economy and workforce. In 2018, SMEs contributed 48 per cent to Singapore’s GDP and employ 72 per cent of the country’s workforce[1]. However, many of them continue to face challenges in gaining access to financing required to grow their business. Many do not have a solid track record of having credit and collateral, and this prevents them from securing a bank loan to grow their business. SMEs being light in fixed assets means that banks will often take a longer period to approve their request.

Steward Redqueen’s study demonstrates how Validus’ financing positively impact both the SMEs and wider economy. SMEs that obtained financing from the platform experienced a 17 per cent increase in their annual revenue in 2018. GDP contribution from Validus-assisted SMEs grew by 18 per cent. This is in contrast to the overall GDP contribution by Singapore’s businesses of 5 per cent1 in the same year. In addition, SMEs who obtained financing from Validus experienced a robust employment growth of 12 per cent as compared to 1 per cent the overall employment growth of Singapore’s businesses1.

“Validus is proud to be able to contribute to the growth of Singapore SMEs. We want to provide growing SMEs faster access to zero-collateral financing. The findings from Steward Redqueen’s study is a testament that our online financing solutions are on track to make a significant impact in plugging Singapore’s SME financing gap. As Validus prepares to apply for the Digital Wholesale Banking licence in Singapore, we are confident that the socio-economic impact will be positively higher given the digital transformation that could be made possible through a digital banking licence,” said Vikas Nahata, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Validus Capital.

SMEs are seeking financing solutions to drive sales, expand their local operations and internationalise their business. Validus is filling a critical financing gap for SMEs across different industries by leveraging the use of Validus’ proprietary technology to provide efficient and flexible financing solutions that are customised to the needs of the respective SME borrower.

Nahata added, “Many businesses continue to hold the belief that having debt on their balance sheet is detrimental. Our study reinforces that debt can be a growth-enabler when prudent capital management is exercised. In order for us to continue serving the SME community, we are partnering with banks and corporates who have SME vendor ecosystems to further facilitate affordable growth financing. This allows more SMEs to tide through Singapore’s challenging economic environment, while bringing innovative ideas to fruition and grow their business.”

“To estimate the impact results, we trace how financial flows associated with Validus’ financing circulate in the Singaporean economy. These flows are traced using the input-output (IO) methodology; which is to a great extent developed by the Nobel Prize winning economist Wassily Leontief and is commonly used by economists to quantify indirect impacts. Notwithstanding its limitations, this approach provides robust estimations and is the ‘go-to’ approach for many development finance institutions around the globe,” said Tias van Moorsel, Managing Director of Steward Redqueen Singapore.

Singapore’s economy grew by 0.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the third quarter of 2019, narrowly avoiding a technical recession[2]. On an annual basis, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) revised its growth estimates to be between 0 and 1 per cent in 2019. Furthermore, SMEs are expecting their turnovers to be lower in the next two quarters owing to global macroeconomic conditions.

Earlier in February 2019, Validus raised S$20.5 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round led by Dutch public-private development bank FMO and invests in private sector growth in emerging markets. In July, Validus announced its plans to be among the first Singapore fintechs to apply for a digital bank licence in Singapore, with a vision to create an inclusive, 360-degree solution for SMEs in Southeast Asia.

Validus also officially launched its Vietnam entity, Validus Vietnam, yesterday in Ho Chi Minh City as part of the company’s goal to drive business financing for SMEs in Southeast Asia.







About Validus Capital

Founded in 2015, Validus Capital is Singapore’s largest SME financing platform, and has facilitated over S$300 million in business financing to SMEs in Singapore to date. Backed by AAA-rated Dutch Development Bank FMO and Vertex Ventures, Validus holds a Capital Markets Services Licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and its Indonesian arm Batumbu has received OJK registration in April 2019. As a catalyst of sustainable growth for SMEs, Validus connects accredited investors to SMEs through its peer-to-business lending platform, that is powered by proprietary technology leveraging a secure and robust cloud infrastructure as a delivery mechanism. For more information, please visit www.validus.sg.