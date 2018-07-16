Here’s our first look at some of the new emoji coming to iPhones later this year

source Apple

It’s almost that time of year again: new emoji are on the horizon for iPhone users.

We’ve had a general idea of what the new emoji would look like since February – that’s when Unicode, the consortium responsible for choosing the new emojis across all platforms, approved 157 new emojis.

Now, for the first time, Apple has revealed what the emoji will look like on iPhones in honor of “World Emoji Day.”

Apple didn’t reveal every single new character – there have to be some surprises, after all – but it did give us a look at a few of them, including a lobster, cupcake, redheads, and more.

You won’t be able to get the new symbols on your iPhone just yet, however – Apple typically releases new emoji as part of a software update sometime in September.

But for now, here’s an early look at some of the new emoji confirmed to be arriving this fall.

You’ll now have a new way to say happy birthday, or to give someone “puppy dog eyes.”

source Apple

There will be a bald woman …

source Apple

… and a bald man.

source Apple

There will be an infinity symbol, male and female superheroes, and a nazar amulet, which protects against the evil eye.

source Apple

We’re getting a woman with white hair …

source Apple

… and a man with white hair.

source Apple

For all the knitters out there, there’s going to be a ball of yarn emoji.

source Apple

And scientists will now be able to send each other test tubes.

source Apple

We’ll be getting some new animals, too — the new set of emoji includes a lobster, peacock, kangaroo, parrot, and more.

source Apple

People with curls, rejoice! There will be a woman with curly hair …

source Apple

… and a curly-haired man.

source Apple

There are a few new foods coming, too: a cupcake, cake, lettuce, and a mango all made the cut.

source Apple

Softball players will now have their own emoji.

source Apple

And last but not least, gingers will finally get some representation. The update will include both a red-haired woman …

source Apple

… and a red-haired man.

source Apple

New emoji will arrive on iPhones as part of a software update this fall.